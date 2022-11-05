Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election ended Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., which gives people one more chance to vote. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If there are lines, the people in line at 7:30 p.m. will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long the line is. However, the cut-off is 7:30 and showing up at 7:31 p.m. doesn’t count even if your watch is slow.

1 DAY AGO