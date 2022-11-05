ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Mount Airy News

School campus security gets $74m infusion

Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mosley, Coe receive Order of Long Leaf award

Two long-time retiring Surry County Board of Education members were honored Wednesday evening by learning they each had been chosen to receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The two, Sexton Earlie Coe and Dr. Terri Mosley, knew they would be the guests of honor at a reception celebrating their time on the board, but neither knew about The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Live election results | Covering the vote in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Names New Parks And Recreation Department Director

On Dec. 1, Greensboro will have a new Parks and Recreation Department director. Phil Fleischmann has been named as the new director to take over the department currently being run by Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. McCray, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July, has been director of...
GREENSBORO, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Council Gets Lost In The Weeds On Footing The Bill For Nonprofit Audits

The Greensboro City Council got into the weeds early at the work session on spending $31.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding and never found its way out. The work session, held in the Plaza Level Conference Room at city hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, was supposed to be about additional expenditures made possible by the $59.4 million in ARP funding that the council dumped into the city’s general fund in August.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Voting On Election Day Differs From Early Voting

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election ended Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., which gives people one more chance to vote. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If there are lines, the people in line at 7:30 p.m. will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long the line is. However, the cut-off is 7:30 and showing up at 7:31 p.m. doesn’t count even if your watch is slow.
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville woman received more than $260,000 in fraudulent loans

ROANOKE — A Danville woman, who used the personal identifying information of others to submit and receive fraudulent student loans, pled guilty this week in federal court. Karen Warren, 43, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today to one count of student loan fraud and one count of unlawful transfer or possession of identification affecting interstate commerce.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamjournal.com

Here are the ACC football game times and networks for November 19

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following ACC football game times and networks for November 19. Regionally, Georgia Tech will be playing Carolina at Chapel Hill at 5:30 pm. Syracuse will visit Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest at 8 pm. Duke will be playing at Pittsburgh at noon and NC State will be at Louisville at 3:30 pm.
GREENSBORO, NC

