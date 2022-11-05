Read full article on original website
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist church and University donate funds for racial justice work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Baptist church and Wake Forest University School of Divinity started a new scholarship to students to support racial justice work. The Wake Forest Baptist church endowed fund will also go towards the meals on wheels ministry with senior services. Students qualify if they...
Mount Airy News
Mosley, Coe receive Order of Long Leaf award
Two long-time retiring Surry County Board of Education members were honored Wednesday evening by learning they each had been chosen to receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The two, Sexton Earlie Coe and Dr. Terri Mosley, knew they would be the guests of honor at a reception celebrating their time on the board, but neither knew about The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards.
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Live election results | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Names New Parks And Recreation Department Director
On Dec. 1, Greensboro will have a new Parks and Recreation Department director. Phil Fleischmann has been named as the new director to take over the department currently being run by Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. McCray, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July, has been director of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
'I felt so helpless' | Greensboro woman shares how Alzheimer's impacted her family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 200,000 people live with the disease in North Carolina. The disease hits close to home for one Greensboro woman. Curleen Johnson lost both her mother and brother to Alzheimer's. She uses her voice to...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
How to watch Wake Forest Football vs. North Carolina, broadcast details, ticket info, spread, game time & more
Another huge opportunity looms for Wake Forest Football, as they host No. 15 UNC Saturday night at Truist Field. The Heels have an electric offense and have the inside track on an ACC Championship Game date against Clemson in early December. While a win doesn't wipe out missed opportunitites earlier...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
rhinotimes.com
Council Gets Lost In The Weeds On Footing The Bill For Nonprofit Audits
The Greensboro City Council got into the weeds early at the work session on spending $31.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding and never found its way out. The work session, held in the Plaza Level Conference Room at city hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, was supposed to be about additional expenditures made possible by the $59.4 million in ARP funding that the council dumped into the city’s general fund in August.
rhinotimes.com
Voting On Election Day Differs From Early Voting
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election ended Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., which gives people one more chance to vote. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If there are lines, the people in line at 7:30 p.m. will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long the line is. However, the cut-off is 7:30 and showing up at 7:31 p.m. doesn’t count even if your watch is slow.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville woman received more than $260,000 in fraudulent loans
ROANOKE — A Danville woman, who used the personal identifying information of others to submit and receive fraudulent student loans, pled guilty this week in federal court. Karen Warren, 43, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today to one count of student loan fraud and one count of unlawful transfer or possession of identification affecting interstate commerce.
chathamjournal.com
Here are the ACC football game times and networks for November 19
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following ACC football game times and networks for November 19. Regionally, Georgia Tech will be playing Carolina at Chapel Hill at 5:30 pm. Syracuse will visit Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest at 8 pm. Duke will be playing at Pittsburgh at noon and NC State will be at Louisville at 3:30 pm.
WXII 12
First time American voters share their experience as they casted their first ballot ever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the city of Greensboro organized a voting party to celebrate naturalized Americans as they exercised their right to vote for the first time. Former refugees and immigrants gathered downtown outside of the Guilford County Board of Election to make their voices heard during the midterm elections.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WXII 12
Wake Forest University welcomes new women's basketball coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Demon Deacons' women's basketball team tips off a new season Monday night. Coach Megan Gebbia tells us about how excited the team is.
