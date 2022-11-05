Ada County completes successful test of ballot tabulation equipment ahead of Nov. 8 election

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Election Day in Idaho: When to expect results
Results will begin populating after the polls close in northern Idaho at 9 p.m. MT Tuesday. We will have results live at 9 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and YouTube.
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
KTVB
Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Republicans sweep statewide, federal offices in Idaho’s general election
Voters fill out their ballots at O'Connor Field House in Caldwell, Idaho on November 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Republicans made a clean sweep of races for statewide office in the 2022 midterm election, including federal congressional races, with 72% of counties reporting results as of early Wednesday morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Post Register
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
Idaho Attorney General's race: live election updates
IDAHO, USA — Only one candidate will become the next attorney general of Idaho -- Tom Arkoosh (D) or Raul Labrador (R). Tom Arkoosh is a fourth-generation Idahoan with 44 years of legal experience. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in government and economics. Arkoosh also received his law degree from the University of the Idaho College of Law.
Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide
It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CWI incumbents and non-slate board candidates appear to prevail
Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night. The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: Bundy’s actions make for a dangerous governor
Let’s look at the views and past events of Ammon Bundy. The elections are here, and questionable candidates are on the ballot as per usual. Ammon Bundy is a candidate running for the position of governor in Idaho. During the primaries he ran as a Republican candidate but lost to incumbent Brad Little. Following the primaries, Bundy decided to run as an independent This means his name was still on the ballot, but he didn’t have access to the resources of the Republican party.
Post Register
Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day
Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Record Setting Powerball Drawing Makes Big Winners in Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Thanks to one of 48 states participating in the Powerball failing to process their sales and play data in time for the Monday, November 7 drawing, social media erupted into a flurry of hilarious memes and eye-brow-raising conspiracy theories. After delaying the draw, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion...
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Comments / 0