Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana voters are returning to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums...
Ryan Mears wins reelection as Marion County prosecutor
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Ryan Mears was reelected Tuesday night as Marion County prosecutor, beating his Republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco. Carrasco ran a campaign critical of Mears, claiming he was not sufficiently holding criminals accountable. She also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied, and honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs
INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
Training prepares poll workers to set up, run Marion County's election sites
INDIANAPOLIS — “Welcome, welcome to the fun. You can do it,” Shannon Samson with the Marion County Election Board told a half-dozen poll worker trainees who gathered to learn how to run an election in Marion County. The people who came to one of several training sessions...
Marion County Election Board makes last-minute Election Day adjustments
INDIANAPOLIS — With the midterm election less than a week away, the Marion County Election Board is making sure your vote is secure and ensuring poll workers are ready for the big day, with security a top priority. Marion Country Director of Elections Brienne Delaney said their mindset has...
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
Silver Alert canceled for 14-year-old missing from Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl missing from Logansport. Thursday afternoon, the Logansport Police Department said she was found safe. The department had been investigating the disappearance of Blanca Xona-Vasquez. She had last been seen at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
Paramedic with White River Twp Fire Dept charged with 7 counts of child molestation
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A central Indiana first responder was arrested and charged for molesting a child on multiple occasions. Anthony "Tony" Henson was a paramedic with the White River Township Fire Department. The department's chief said Henson was fired last week, after he was arrested. Henson has...
73-year-old man's death ruled homicide, Lafayette police investigating
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. Police responded to a report of a fight in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue, near South Ninth Street and Ortman Lane. According to an initial investigation, police determined 73-year-old Mark Belange, of Lafayette, was the...
WTHR
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0