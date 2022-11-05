ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WTHR

Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana voters are returning to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums...
INDIANA STATE
Ryan Mears wins reelection as Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Ryan Mears was reelected Tuesday night as Marion County prosecutor, beating his Republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco. Carrasco ran a campaign critical of Mears, claiming he was not sufficiently holding criminals accountable. She also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied, and honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.
MARION COUNTY, IN
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
INDIANA STATE
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Silver Alert canceled for 14-year-old missing from Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl missing from Logansport. Thursday afternoon, the Logansport Police Department said she was found safe. The department had been investigating the disappearance of Blanca Xona-Vasquez. She had last been seen at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
LOGANSPORT, IN
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN
