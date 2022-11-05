ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Aaron Carter, a former child pop star noted for his albums “LØVË” and “Aaron’s Party,” died Saturday, according to published reports. He was 34.

According to The Associated Press, People and The Hollywood Reporter, Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was found dead at his California home by authorities.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death to the AP. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the singer-turned-rapper’s death, adding that he died in Lancaster, California.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at a home in Lancaster, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the AP.

An official cause of death is unknown. It likely will not be revealed until an autopsy and coroner’s report have been completed.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys during the group’s 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His debut album, “Aaron Carter,” was released later that year and went gold, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Aaron Carter’s second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It)” was released in September 2000 and went triple platinum, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The album featured the hits “I Want Candy,” the title track and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He supported the album while opening for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys on the “Oops! ... I Did It Again Tour.”

“That’s How I Beat Shaq” was a parody song, accompanied by a video that showed Carter beating NBA star Shaquille O’Neal in a pickup game, KTLA-TV reported.

Carter also acted, appearing on shows including “Lizzie McGuire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in “Seussical the Musical,” the entertainment news website reported.

Carter also appeared on his family’s reality series “House of Carters,” which aired on E! Entertainment Television, the AP reported.

In 2011, Carter entered the Betty Ford Center for addictions and successfully completed a month of rehabilitation, according to E! News.

In 2019, Carter was hospitalized after being served a restraining order by Nick Carter and one of his sisters, Angel, the Los Angeles Times reported. His siblings alleged at the time that he was having a mental health crisis and made threatening statements.

Aaron Carter denied the allegations, according to the newspaper.

Carter had several high-profile romances, including with fellow child stars Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, KTLA reported. In 2019, he publicly came out as bisexual, according to the television station.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LØVË,” was released in 2018, according to the AP.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

