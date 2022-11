LANDOVER, Md. -- Taylor Heinicke played with fire for almost all of Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. And for much of the game, he was able to avoid disaster. But ultimately, Heinicke's luck ran out, with one mistake proving costly in Minnesota's 20-17 comeback victory that featured 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points by the visitors.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO