ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

10 words Americans often mispronounce, according to a new study

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGGMN_0j0AimDx00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s not just you; almost no one knows how to pronounce “acai.”

That’s the major takeaway from a recent study conducted by Unscrambled Words, which sought to determine the words, terms or names that Americans are often struggling to pronounce.

It wasn’t just “acai,” of course. The analysts at Unscrambled Words — an online resource for players of word-based games like Scrabble or Words With Friends — have found nine other tongue-twisting terms that Americans seemingly don’t know how to say, based on the average number of monthly Google searches for “How to pronounce [X].”

“This data might show that some people may have been mispronouncing words for years without realizing,” a spokesperson for Unscrambled Words stated in a press release. “However, it also shows that there is no shame in wanting to know correct pronunciations, with thousands of people across the U.S. also wanting to find out every single month.”

In addition to “acai” (a species of palm tree which bears a berry of the same name, and is pronounced “ah-sah-EE” or “ah-sye-EE,” per the Merriam-Webster dictionary), the top-searched pronunciations on Google included a number of other food-related words, such as “gyro,” “charcuterie” and “pho,” among others.

Others from the list include: “Omicron,” currently the name of the predominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus; “Nguyen,” a common Vietnamese surname; and “GIF,” a word for a specific kind of image file format that linguists and software engineers still debate the pronunciation of.

The complete top-ten list is below, alongside the average monthly number of Google searches for those pronunciations, according to Unscrambled Words. Each term is also hyperlinked to a pronunciation at Merriam-Webster, unless where otherwise indicated.

  1. Acai – 20,400 monthly searches
  2. Gyro – 17,660 monthly searches
  3. Omicron – 15,530 monthly searches
  4. Charcuterie – 15,140 monthly searches
  5. Nguyen (pronunciation via Heritage-Line) – 14,990 monthly searches
  6. Gnocchi – 11,350 monthly searches
  7. GIF – 11,230 monthly searches
  8. Worcestershire – 8,880 monthly searches
  9. Dogecoin (pronunciation via Benzinga) – 7,540 monthly searches
  10. Pho – 7,270 monthly searches

The folks at Merriam-Webster, meanwhile, would like to remind us that we’re fools to think there are only 10 words we commonly mispronounce. In both June and October of 2022, the editors of the tome have released their own lists of the most mispronounced words in the English language, which include such whoppers as “victuals,” “awry,” “epitome” and, yes, “acai.”

“This famous berry is harvested in Brazil, but it’s featured on menus and in recipes read by English speakers aplenty,” an editor for Merriam-Webster writes of the oft-mispronounced word. “Even if you’re not throwing it into your morning smoothie, you might want to be sure you’re saying acai right.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate. At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the prospect of Democrats […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict. […]
MCALLEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Live updates: Election Day on the High Plains, November 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As voters across the High Plains make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections, correspondents from KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com staff will offer analyses, election updates, and results throughout the day. For the latest updates on voting locations, sample ballots, other voter information, and election results, check with […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8 in 10 say they’re concerned about political violence, and more than half blame Trump: poll

Eight in 10 Americans are concerned about political violence in the U.S., according to the latest Politico-Morning Consult poll, which comes in the wake of the violent attack against the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).  That fear was prevalent in both parties, with 88 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of Republicans reporting the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy