Seattle, WA

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals enter a crucial Week 9 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to the game.

The Arizona Cardinals head into another crucial week, this time coming in the form of a Week 9 divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona enters a pivotal three game stretch where they'll face all three NFC West opponents, a time period that could very well decide their season.

Yet the Cardinals look to take it one game at a time, and the first of those will come on Sunday when Seattle makes their annual trip to State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks emerged victorious 19-9 just three weeks ago, holding Arizona's offense to no offensive touchdowns on the day. The Cardinals scored via a blocked punt on special teams.

The emergence of DeAndre Hopkins has injected new life for Kyler Murray and co., and oddsmakers believe it will be a different story this time around with the Cardinals entering Week 9 as 1.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook.

According to Pro Football Focus , the Cardinals' chances of making the postseason will drop below 10% with a loss, while a win will push them to just under 30%.

Seattle has the biggest sway of percentages throughout the league, as a win would put them at nearly 60% chances to make the playoffs while a loss drops them to nearly level odds with the Cardinals.

There's no understating how big of a matchup this can be: here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to Cardinals-Seahawks.

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Time: 2:05 p.m. AZ Time

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here )

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

