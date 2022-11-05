Read full article on original website
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste
As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
NBCMontana
Hunters can learn how to test for CWD in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Nov. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will offer a free clinic in Missoula to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
November 8, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The votes are being tallied in Montana's November 8, 2022, midterm election. Stay up to date with the latest results.
NBCMontana
Mid-season big game harvests up from 2021
MISSOULA, Mont. — As big-game hunting season reaches it's half-way point, Montana check stations are reporting that elk and deer harvests are up from the 2021 season and the five year average. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Big game hunting season hits its...
How Does Montana’s Marriage Rate Compare to Other States?
Montana is famous as a place where people fly fish, snowboard and hunt, but it's underrated as a place for romance. The scenery is the perfect backdrop for every step in a relationship, splashing and flirting in the beautiful rivers during the summer, in the winter snuggling to stay warm. Maybe that's why Montana has the second-highest marriage rate in the country, according to the latest data from the CDC. The data is from 2019 and 2020, no other years have been released.
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
explorebigsky.com
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch
Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
NBCMontana
Spark of hope returns to Gardiner
Bozeman, Mont — A spark of hope returns to the Gateway Community of Gardiner after access to Yellowstone National Park is restored. As rebuilding a road translates to rebuilding a community. “The link to not only Gardiner, but Bozeman and other portions of the state are absolutely critical. This...
NBCMontana
Chains required on Homestake Passs, Norris Hill
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that chains are required for travel over Homestake Pass on I-90. A spun out semi is also impacting westbound I-90 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324, east of Bozeman. There are reduced lanes westbound until further notice. The agency is...
NBCMontana
Montana students cast ballots in Montana Youth Vote Election
HELENA, Mont. — Students across Montana cast ballots in the 2022 Montana Youth Vote Election last week. In past elections the youth vote as been somewhat of a predictor for candidates and ballot initiatives. In the 2020 election Montana students predicted every race. The following was sent out by...
montanarightnow.com
Zinke pulls ahead in House District 1 race against Tranel
HELENA, Mont. - Ryan Zinke is pulling ahead in the House District 1 race in western Montana against Monica Tranel as of 3:12 a.m. Wednesday. At this time, 276 precincts are partially reporting, with 364 fully reporting.
montanarightnow.com
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
montanarightnow.com
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: Tips for multi-taskers
MISSOULA, Mont. — I’m guilty, I’m a multi-tasker and it’s because I’m cramming WAYYY too many things into my day. I’ve found after being a parent and a full-time employee that this doesn’t always seem like the best tactic. I’ve even discovered that...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Election Day 2022 forecast
Tuesday is a big day. It is the day where we can participate in our civic duty and vote. Some years, weather conditions on Election Day deter folks from going out and voting. What can we expect for Decision 2022’s weather forecast? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains what western Montana can expect in the video above.
montanarightnow.com
Initial results show voters in favor of Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As all precincts are partially reporting, the Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy is seeing a lead as initial results come in. As of 5:23 a.m., there are 25,195 votes for the levy and 14,874 against the levy. The levy would fund the ongoing operations and capital...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
NBCMontana
Decision 2022: NBC Montana Election Day Blog
MISSOULA, Mont. — CLICK HERE FOR YOUR UNOFFICIAL 2022 ELECTION RESULTS. If you are on our NBC Montana news app click here to read the full election day blog!
