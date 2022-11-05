Read full article on original website
Meheen M6 Head Bottle Filler/Crowner of 12oz.
Meheen M6 Head Bottle Filler/Crowner of 12oz. ( $12,000 ) We are selling our Meheen M6 Bottle Filler and crowner. we have actually never used the unit. We purchased from March 1st brewing in 2020 and never pulled the trigger on doing bottles instead of cans. we have fired it up and pushed sanitizer and water through it but never bottled any beer. It currently is set up for 12oz. Message me for more specifics. 12K or best offer.
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used ( $7,500 ) Extra Tanks Available. Project decided to go single wall instead. 10 BBL Brite Tank (jacketed) SS sanitary CIP high-flow rotary spray ball with 360° coverage. Jacket Glycol inlets and outlets,. Sample valve & Thermometer. Dry hopping port.
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks ( $6,500 ) New Product Ad posted 5 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Scott Johnson. We have two 7BBL brite tanks and one 15BBL brite tank for sale. They were manufactured for us and have never been used (we decided to upgrade to unitanks). They are already palleted and ready to ship. Each 7BBL tank includes:
ABE CraftCan 35 with Yellow Jacket Depalletizer
Well maintained running canning line with tons of spares. Twist Rinse set up for standard 202 LOE 12oz. and 16oz. $65k and will load on your truck. Local delivery considered.
Used 9 HP Pro Chiller
Purchased this chiller via auction from a local brewery that went out of business. Turns out we don’t have the space for it so we’re going a different route. It’s easily accessible and not currently connected to any piping or electrical. Buyer must arrange shipping. Manufacturer :...
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
Glycol Heat Exchanger Cart
Selling a Glycol Heat Exchanging cart. This was produced for us by G&D Chillers in 2016. It’s basically a cart with an on-board 30 gallon glycol tank, two circulation pumps, one for the glycol loop, and another for the hot water loop, and a thermocouple controlled valve on the glycol loop. We used it to bring juice up to fermentation temp by heating the glycol in an isolated fermenter jacket with hot water through this unit. Currently configured to run off 208v 3ph.
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire – $18,000
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire - $18,000 ( $18,000 ) Used 40bbl hot liquor tank from ABS. Direct fire with propane burner currently. have site glass and all parts (Feet). High quality tank price to move. It does have some calcium build up on the inside, but nothing an acid wash wont take care of. Currently on as skid for easy pick up. Buyer is responsible for shipping.
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used ( $60,000 ) Aldrich Model A3S4-20-X, 800,000 Btu/Hr. input, 670,000. Btu/Hr. output 83% efficient (20 BHP). Purchased brand new and never used. Fabtek condensation return system. Full Skid mount including fixed plumbing.
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
Dixie Crowler Seamer
Dixie Canning Co seamer tooled for 32oz crowlers. We used it with the filler on our Cask MCS to to produce crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
ABE 10BBL Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House
ABE 10 Barrel Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House. Complete with external filter and control deck. In perfect working order. We can provide functionally videos of it working perfectly. Having an extremely difficult time getting picture to upload. Can send pics upon request. It has some dings towards the right...
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer ( $13,000 ) – 24 bottle rinser/sanitizer with fixture and pump. – Labeler/Date Coder with conveyor and collection table. This line was in use from 2016 to 2020 when we made the...
Hallertauer Blanc, CZ Kazbek
We are overcontracted on a couple of hop varieties and are looking to unload them at a loss. All hops are in 11lb boxes and are stored at and shipped from BSG in WA:
New Labeler 60 and Check Weigh 60 System from Empire Can Handling
Three craft brewing industry veterans have come together with a combined experience of more than four decades to create a new class of Made- in- America modular canning equipment. They have been around craft beverage canning equipment since the early days, and have now come together to create Empire Can Handling.
Huge Inventory Used Tanks - Ferms, Brights, Serving Tanks
We recently have acquired a bunch of new tanks that are ready and available for shipment! These are located throughout the country, so please inquire for more details!. 1bbl Unitank (new) BET, new w/ casters 2 $3,500 ea. 5bbl FV BET, used w/ new gaskets 1 $5,950. 10bbl BBT (new)...
For Sale - Switchback BFG-12 Tray Former – New 2016
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. The Switchback BGF, or Brewery Glue Former, is designed to form standard corrugated beverage distribution trays. The Tray Former Machine forms at up to 12 trays per minute, at the most economical price possible. The Switchback BGF features simple...
Cask MCS filler and seamer
Cask MCS Manual 2-head filler and seamer, the V1 of this unit. It can be used to fill bottles or cans of various sizes. We filled off kegs with this machine and modified it to fill 32oz crowlers — though we used a Dixie seamer for crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
10BBL Turnkey Brewery Equipment for Sale – Complete contents required for start up or scale up – $155k USD
10BBL Turnkey Brewery Equipment for Sale - Complete contents required for start up or scale up - $155k USD ( $155,000 ) Complete 10BBL (12hL) brewing system for sale. This is a perfect opportunity for a start up brewer or nano looking to scale up. Included in the lot:. 10BBL...
