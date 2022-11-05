ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

By SARAH RANKIN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvuKd_0j0AhbTl00

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.

Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot and an unsparing critic of former President Donald Trump who lost to a Trump-backed challenger in her Wyoming primary in August, said in a statement that Spanberger was focused on finding solutions and "dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution."

The GOP nominee in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which is centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and rural communities to the east and west, is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

In the statement provided by Spanberger’s campaign, Cheney said Vega “is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible.” Cheney added: “We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s 7th District to support Abigail Spanberger.”

During her primary campaign, Vega said she believed there was evidence that “indicates that the election of 2020 was interfered with.” But she said she did not believe the election was stolen. Vega has also faced persistent criticism from Spanberger and other Democrats over remarks — not specifically mentioned in Cheney’s endorsement — in which Vega indulged the notion that pregnancy could be less likely in cases of rape.

Spanberger, a centrist, said that Cheney “understands that my work for Virginia is grounded in the principle of putting our country first — over party — always.”

Vega’s campaign responded by saying that Virginians do not trust the “lies” from Cheney or Spanberger and "know Yesli is going to Washington to fight for them, not a political party.”

In October, Cheney endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that Cheney had formally supported a Democrat. She also recently visited Michigan to campaign with Slotkin.

On Saturday, Cheney notably did not endorse Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a fellow Jan. 6 committee member and another centrist Democrat in a tough race. Luria faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans in Virginia's coastal 2nd Congressional District.

A spokesman for Luria, Jayce Genco, would say only that there are no current plans for Cheney to get involved in the race. A spokesman for Cheney, Jeremy Adler, declined comment beyond the written statement.

Cheney has previously said she is considering a 2024 presidential campaign, which the former president is also expected to wage.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud, cheating or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election. Exhaustive reviews in the states disputed by Trump upheld Democrat Joe Biden's win, and legal challenges pursued by the former president and his allies were rejected by numerous judges, including ones appointed by Republicans.

Cheney's endorsement of Spanberger was first reported by The Washington Post.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland...
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Hillary Scholten will become the first Democrat since the mid-1970s to represent Michigan’s second-largest city of Grand Rapids in the U.S. House after winning a seat vacated by a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Scholten defeated GOP nominee John Gibbs in Tuesday’s election. Gibbs had ousted first-term Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary, criticizing the incumbent for being one of 10 House Republicans supporting Trump’s ouster after the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. An independent commission reconfigured Michigan’s congressional district map following the 2020 census, producing a number of competitive races. Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Dan Kildee fended off Republican challenges, while Republican John James narrowly prevailed in Michigan’s newly crafted 10th District, which includes portions of Detroit metro counties Macomb and Oakland.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Democrats take Michigan, analysts weigh in

(CBS DETROIT) - A big win Tuesday for Michigan Democrats. "We have come a long way Michigan. We are thrilled at the unexpected high voter turnout," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer."We are thrilled that the three ballot initiatives got passed."Democratic incumbent Gov. Whitmer won her bid beating republican challenger Tudor Dixon."They're not getting 70 percent of the vote so it's not like a landslide so to speak, but it's a really solid victory and clearly many voters came out and were supporting the candidates based on their issues," said University of Michigan Political Science Professor Walter Mebane.The Michigan house, controlled by republicans...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Abortion rights win at ballot box in 2022 midterms

Nearly five months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a number of states voted in favor of abortion rights in Tuesday's midterm elections. By early Wednesday morning, a proposed amendment to the Kentucky constitution that would say that it does not include the right to abortion or require government funding for abortions looked . If Amendment 2 had passed, it would have added the language, "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion" to the state constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
136K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy