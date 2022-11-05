Read full article on original website
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used ( $7,500 ) Extra Tanks Available. Project decided to go single wall instead. 10 BBL Brite Tank (jacketed) SS sanitary CIP high-flow rotary spray ball with 360° coverage. Jacket Glycol inlets and outlets,. Sample valve & Thermometer. Dry hopping port.
ABE CraftCan 35 with Yellow Jacket Depalletizer
Well maintained running canning line with tons of spares. Twist Rinse set up for standard 202 LOE 12oz. and 16oz. $65k and will load on your truck. Local delivery considered.
Used 9 HP Pro Chiller
Purchased this chiller via auction from a local brewery that went out of business. Turns out we don’t have the space for it so we’re going a different route. It’s easily accessible and not currently connected to any piping or electrical. Buyer must arrange shipping. Manufacturer :...
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks ( $6,500 ) New Product Ad posted 5 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Scott Johnson. We have two 7BBL brite tanks and one 15BBL brite tank for sale. They were manufactured for us and have never been used (we decided to upgrade to unitanks). They are already palleted and ready to ship. Each 7BBL tank includes:
Barrel Racks, used, 9 count
$40 apiece. Prefer to deliver/have pickup locally within 100 miles of location. Nine total. Some are a little rusty and could use a quick sand and spray with Rustoleum. I have a suv that can pull a trailer, for which you’d pay cost of renting the trailer and my gas, and I will happily drive it to you within 100 miles of foco. Willing to negotiate somewhat on that if need be. I would really, really prefer not to prep to ship.
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used ( $60,000 ) Aldrich Model A3S4-20-X, 800,000 Btu/Hr. input, 670,000. Btu/Hr. output 83% efficient (20 BHP). Purchased brand new and never used. Fabtek condensation return system. Full Skid mount including fixed plumbing.
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
Dixie Crowler Seamer
Dixie Canning Co seamer tooled for 32oz crowlers. We used it with the filler on our Cask MCS to to produce crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
Glycol Heat Exchanger Cart
Selling a Glycol Heat Exchanging cart. This was produced for us by G&D Chillers in 2016. It’s basically a cart with an on-board 30 gallon glycol tank, two circulation pumps, one for the glycol loop, and another for the hot water loop, and a thermocouple controlled valve on the glycol loop. We used it to bring juice up to fermentation temp by heating the glycol in an isolated fermenter jacket with hot water through this unit. Currently configured to run off 208v 3ph.
Hallertauer Blanc, CZ Kazbek
We are overcontracted on a couple of hop varieties and are looking to unload them at a loss. All hops are in 11lb boxes and are stored at and shipped from BSG in WA:
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA ( $9,000 ) This tank was built for display at a trade show and we are now putting it up for sale. It was designed for versatile use but was conceived as a receiver and proofing vessel for distilled spirits.
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer ( $13,000 ) – 24 bottle rinser/sanitizer with fixture and pump. – Labeler/Date Coder with conveyor and collection table. This line was in use from 2016 to 2020 when we made the...
Huge Inventory Used Tanks - Ferms, Brights, Serving Tanks
We recently have acquired a bunch of new tanks that are ready and available for shipment! These are located throughout the country, so please inquire for more details!. 1bbl Unitank (new) BET, new w/ casters 2 $3,500 ea. 5bbl FV BET, used w/ new gaskets 1 $5,950. 10bbl BBT (new)...
For Sale - Switchback BFG-12 Tray Former – New 2016
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. The Switchback BGF, or Brewery Glue Former, is designed to form standard corrugated beverage distribution trays. The Tray Former Machine forms at up to 12 trays per minute, at the most economical price possible. The Switchback BGF features simple...
10BBL Turnkey Brewery Equipment for Sale – Complete contents required for start up or scale up – $155k USD
10BBL Turnkey Brewery Equipment for Sale - Complete contents required for start up or scale up - $155k USD ( $155,000 ) Complete 10BBL (12hL) brewing system for sale. This is a perfect opportunity for a start up brewer or nano looking to scale up. Included in the lot:. 10BBL...
Used White Wine Barrels
Selling 18 used white wine barrels in pairs along with the barrel racks. Some barrels soaked and tightened in September and were dosed with 2g of SO2. Some barrels dosed earlier this year with 12g of SO2. We will dose more, if requested by buyer. Asking $250/pair of barrels+rack. Local...
