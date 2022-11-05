Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an unidentified man from Jay, Okla. was driving in a 2008 Subaru Forrester with three other passengers when they came across a low water bridge. The man attempted to cross the flooded low-water bridge causing the car to be swept away.Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties
The report states that Passenger One, a 14-year-old boy, was treated at Siloam Springs Hospital and was released. Passenger Two, a nine-year-old girl, was also treated and released from Siloam Springs Hospital. Passenger Three, a six-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene by Adair County EMS.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 6