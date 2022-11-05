ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyfvo_0j0AgfOy00

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an unidentified man from Jay, Okla. was driving in a 2008 Subaru Forrester with three other passengers when they came across a low water bridge. The man attempted to cross the flooded low-water bridge causing the car to be swept away.

Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties

The report states that Passenger One, a 14-year-old boy, was treated at Siloam Springs Hospital and was released. Passenger Two, a nine-year-old girl, was also treated and released from Siloam Springs Hospital. Passenger Three, a six-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene by Adair County EMS.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 6

AP_001867.2d2a19da6c414733be14c1df823b72ff.2133
3d ago

How many “ jillion times “ have we heard “T-U-R-N A-R-O-U -N-D , D-O-N-T D-R-O-W-N ??? Every weather person on the tube says IT REPEATEDLY, PLUS COMMON SENSE SHOULD ACCOUNT FOR SOMETHING. This is very sad 😢 I imagine all of us have been tempted to “try to plow through high water “, but by GOD’S GRACE we didn’t. I AM NOT being mean & uncaring, just sad about loss of life.😥

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Jay man found in floodwaters

STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
STILWELL, OK
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy