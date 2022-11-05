Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5.

Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put out.

No injuries have been reported, but officials say that those with lung or breathing issues may want to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.