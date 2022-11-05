Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season.

Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one five-week learn-to-skate session starting on Jan. 14.

The lesson coordinator said Saturday nights for the ice rink typically hold around 150 people, and she hopes to keep that same momentum this season.

“Evenings tend to be busier than during the day. I think we would be a lot busier if it wasn’t so nice outside. Our public skating sessions are Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from noon to 2 p.m.,” said Bonnie Moore, lesson coordinator, Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

Moore said Saturday afternoons are typically slower and added that this is a good time to bring families and kids.

