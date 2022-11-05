Meheen M6 Head Bottle Filler/Crowner of 12oz. ( $12,000 ) We are selling our Meheen M6 Bottle Filler and crowner. we have actually never used the unit. We purchased from March 1st brewing in 2020 and never pulled the trigger on doing bottles instead of cans. we have fired it up and pushed sanitizer and water through it but never bottled any beer. It currently is set up for 12oz. Message me for more specifics. 12K or best offer.

1 DAY AGO