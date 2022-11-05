ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas

Colton Vasek, a four-star Oklahoma defensive line pledge, flipped his commitment to Texas on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter. Vasek, an Austin, Texas, native, attends Westlake High School. He's ranked the No. 127 recruit nationally, and the No. 17 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
