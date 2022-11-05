Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 105-94 opening-night win over Oral Roberts
No. 15 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Oral Roberts 105-94 in its first game of the regular season on Monday in Norman. Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 19 points while junior forward Skyler Vann logged a team-high eight rebounds. OU dug deep into its bench to secure the...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas
Colton Vasek, a four-star Oklahoma defensive line pledge, flipped his commitment to Texas on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter. Vasek, an Austin, Texas, native, attends Westlake High School. He's ranked the No. 127 recruit nationally, and the No. 17 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof talk 1-possession losses, non-playing penalties, defensive alignment
Oklahoma lost a one-possession game for the second time this season 38-35 against Baylor last Saturday. If only a few different plays went in their favor against the Bears and Kansas State, the Sooners could be looking at a 7-2 record rather than their current 5-4 performance. OU fell 41-34 to the Wildcats on Sept. 24.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' stunning 52-51 loss to Sam Houston in season opener
Oklahoma fell to Sam Houston 52-51 in a surprising defeat to open its season Monday night in Norman. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led all Sooners with 14 points, while senior forward Tanner Groves recorded 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. OU shot 37 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t a stranger to battling adversity over the course of a season in Norman. In both the 2005 and 2009 seasons, with Venables as defensive coordinator, the Sooners had three or more losses heading into their 10th contest. Venables remembered Tuesday some of the lessons...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) takes on West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker DaShaun White and tight end Brayden Willis were among Sooners interviewed after Sooners practice on Monday. WATCH some of what they said here:
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council moves proposal to vote on purchase of armored vehicle, police equipment for further discussion
Norman City Council removed the proposal to vote on the purchase of an armored all-purpose BearCat rescue vehicle and other police equipment for the Norman Police Department from Tuesday's meeting agenda. Tiffany Vrska, the city’s chief communications officer and Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman wrote to OU Daily that a...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council expands church food pantry, clarifies meeting agenda amendment
Norman City Council voted to allow for the expansion of McFarlin United Methodist Church’s food pantry to a community mission center and addressed the removal of an over $1 million public safety purchase during its Tuesday meeting. The expansion requires the property to be rezoned to a center city...
