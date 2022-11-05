Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.

3 DAYS AGO