3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
WKYC
Bridgeview Apartments catch fire in downtown Cleveland: the latest
Multiple apartment units caught fire in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday. 3News' Emma Henderson has the latest.
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
cleveland19.com
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street. According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor...
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Marshals: Mount Pleasant murder suspect fled Ohio
Authorities issued an aggravated murder warrant for Devonte Finley, 29, two days after he was accused of killing 22-year-old Keith Jackson at a home along East 149th Street in Cleveland.
State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran over a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday on the city’s East Side, police say. The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road, south of Interstate 90, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the Cleveland police spokeswoman.
Cleveland home repeatedly hit by cars; here’s where
"I just want ODOT to understand that there is a problem. They say there is not a problem, there is a problem.”
cleveland19.com
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
Medical Mutual of Ohio to leave downtown headquarters for site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its headquarters building in downtown Cleveland. The health insurance company has announced plans to relocate all of its Northeast Ohio staff to Brooklyn starting in January 2023. The news may not come as a total surprise. Medical Mutual has...
Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.
Canton man dies in ATV crash
A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was...
Car smashes into Cleveland clothing store
Cleveland police are investigating a potential 'smash and grab.'
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
