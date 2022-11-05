ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street. According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
PAINESVILLE, OH
WKYC

State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
