5 movie villains like Elon Musk
Elon Musk is more unpopular than ever. The divisive billionaire is in the midst of his Twitter takeover, making many controversial changes — including firing the company’s board, charging accounts for verification, and laying off a considerable portion of the staff — that have turned him into persona non grata in some corners of the internet. Musk has always been a polarizing figure, mainly because he comes across as a resentful jerk who wants to get revenge on everyone who has ever been mean to him.
Love Is Blind viewers praise Brennon Lemieux after season three reunion: ‘Makes me love him even more’
Love Is Blind fans are praising one contestant after they spoke out in defence of their castmates during season three’s reunion episode.The third season of Netflix’s popular dating show officially concluded with the release of the last episode on 9 November, where viewers finally found out who said “I do” and who walked away from their pod relationship.Fortunately, the episode wasn’t the last viewers got to see of the couples, as Netflix also released the reunion episode, which saw the pairs reunite with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to hash out the drama-filled season.Warning: some spoilers below.During the reunion...
Musk says some impersonation Twitter accounts face permanent ban
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday that anyone on the platform that operates an account impersonating someone else, without stating “parody” in the profile, will be permanently suspended from the service. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that, while the company used to give a warning...
These God of War Ragnarok settings made my playthrough much better
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about God of War Ragnarok, which launches on PS4 and PS5 today. The action-adventure sequel is another high-quality first-party game for PlayStation owners, following up 2018’s hit God of War reboot with a bigger (though relatively equal) experience. Some fans may be eager to see Kratos’ story continue, while others just might be itching to swing the ever-so-satisfying Leviathan Ax again.
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter’s recent blue check verification drama took an even sillier turn yesterday. Amid all the recent commotion regarding Twitter Blue subscriptions, paying for blue checks, and impersonation versus parody, some Twitter users temporarily lost their ability to edit their screen names. On Monday evening, some verified Twitter users began...
The Calling producers on crafting a unique crime drama with David E. Kelley
The Calling, a new crime drama from Peacock, boasts a team of prominent creators that is arguably television’s equivalent of the 1996 Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup. At the helm of the series is showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley. Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing are just a few of Kelley’s long list of successful programs. Teaming up with Kelley to executive producer and direct is Oscar-winner Barry Levinson. If that’s not enough star power, Hans Zimmer, who just won an Oscar for his work on Dune, collaborated on the score. Add in executive producers Jason Horwitch and Matthew Tinker (Kelley’s producing partner), and The Calling is positioned for success before it even airs.
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
10 most powerful X-Men villains, ranked from weakest to strongest
The world of Marvel’s X-Men has presented some of the most powerful villains in comic book history. Many superpowered mutants have wielded a variety of godlike abilities, making them formidable adversaries to Professor X’s team of heroes. The X-Men have also fought against primordial entities, ancient aliens, magical...
I can’t stop pranking my opponents in Marvel Snap
A lot of video games have made me laugh this year. Trombone Champ had me rolling on the floor from the moment I first heard its nasty toots on my Twitter timeline. I got some good chuckles from hearing Rabbid Mario rattle off Italian gibberish in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe slayed me with its sharp meta humor, only to crush my soul with its damning satire on the current “content era.”
Marvel and Adidas collaborate on costumes and footwear for Wakanda Forever
The stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are returning to the big screen in style thanks to a partnership with a popular designer brand. Marvel and Adidas revealed their design collaboration on character costumes and footwear for the sequel to Black Panther. The featured characters include Shuri, Okoye, and Riri.
The Whale trailer spotlights Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood comeback
Brendan Fraser needed a comeback. What he got was The Whale, which may have given him the role of a lifetime. Just over two decades ago, Fraser headlined films like The Mummy and George of the Jungle, as well as an assortment of wacky comedies. Fraser also made the occasional drama, including his standout performance in Gods and Monsters. But The Whale is something else entirely. It may even give Fraser his first nomination for Best Actor at next year’s Oscars.
