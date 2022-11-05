Elon Musk is more unpopular than ever. The divisive billionaire is in the midst of his Twitter takeover, making many controversial changes — including firing the company’s board, charging accounts for verification, and laying off a considerable portion of the staff — that have turned him into persona non grata in some corners of the internet. Musk has always been a polarizing figure, mainly because he comes across as a resentful jerk who wants to get revenge on everyone who has ever been mean to him.

2 DAYS AGO