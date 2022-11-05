ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Will Levis Talks Toughness, Health and More Following Win Over Missouri

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhCAI_0j0AfEjG00

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 21-17 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Levis spoke on what the win and earning bowl eligibility means for the team, his health entering and exiting the game, the grit that the team showed in a road environment and more.

The entire media scrum can be seen above.

For what Mark Stoops had to say following the win, click here .

Wildcats Today will have more post-game coverage of the UK victory.

Top Stories Ahead of Kentucky's Road Matchup Against Missouri

Mark Stoops is 'Freaking Jacked' For Kentucky's Opportunity at Mizzou

Scangarello Understands Wildcats' Offensive Shortcomings

D'Eryk Jackson, Trevin Wallace Combing Friendship With Football

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-Howard

Kentucky will open up its 2022-23 season inside Rupp Arena on Monday night, hosting the Howard Bison as both teams look to begin the year 1-0.  If you aren't able to make it downtown to Rupp, here's how you can watch and listen to the season-opener:  How to Watch With over 100 college ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
650
Followers
581
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy