ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 21-17 Win Over Missouri

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6Hw9_0j0AfCxo00

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the Wildcats' gritty 21-17 victory over Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Stoops touched on UK's outstanding defense, how Trevin Wallace stepped up in a major role, finding a way to win in a road environment and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Wildcats Today will have more post-game coverage of the UK victory.

Top Stories Ahead of Kentucky's Road Matchup Against Missouri

Mark Stoops is 'Freaking Jacked' For Kentucky's Opportunity at Mizzou\

Scangarello Understands Wildcats' Offensive Shortcomings

D'Eryk Jackson, Trevin Wallace Combing Friendship With Football

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Vandy QB AJ Swann Will Not Play Against Kentucky

Vanderbilt will enter Kroger Field this weekend having lost six consecutive games to Kentucky.  If the Commodores want to snap that losing streak on Saturday afternoon, they'll have to do so without starting quarterback AJ Swann.  Vandy head coach Clark Lea announced on Tuesday that Swann ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 95, Howard 63

Here are game notes from the No. 4 Wildcats' 95-63 win over the Howard Bison on Monday night:  Team Records and Series Notes  This was the first time that Kentucky and Howard have played on the hardwood and UK is now 7-0 against teams comprising the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.  The ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
650
Followers
582
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy