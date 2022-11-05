ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: White, Scangarello Talk Kentucky's 21-17 Win Over Mizzou

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' important 21-17 win over Missouri.

White touched on the emergence of Trevin Wallace at linebacker, the group staying focused ahead of another road game, football character and more.

Scangarello spoke on his move from the field up to the coaches box, the pros and cons of making the switch, the toughness of quarterback Will Levis and more.

White's media scrum can be viewed above. Scangarello's can be seen below.

For what Mark Stoops had to say following the win, click here .

Wildcats Today will have more post-game coverage of the UK victory.

