ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Joel Hotchkiss sculpture commission takes flight in Des Moines, Iowa

West Stockbridge — Artist Joel Hotchkiss and his one-of-a-kind creations have been hanging around the Berkshires for the better part of four decades. Late last month, the West Stockbridge resident and owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles took flight enroute to Iowa, the Hawkeye State. Upon touching down, he and his wife-turned-business-partner Sandra were met by a familiar face: that of Hotchkiss’ “Landing Egret” sculpture, which was commissioned to adorn a new corporate facility at the Des Moines International Airport.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
iBerkshires.com

McCann Celebrates 20 Nursing Grads in Pinning Ceremony

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School honored the achievements of 20 new Practical Nursing graduates at its annual pinning ceremony on Monday. The group received congratulations and well wishes from faculty, administrators and several other guests. Superintendent James Brosnan said the new graduates share a comradery together through...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham

David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy