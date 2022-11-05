Read full article on original website
Joel Hotchkiss sculpture commission takes flight in Des Moines, Iowa
West Stockbridge — Artist Joel Hotchkiss and his one-of-a-kind creations have been hanging around the Berkshires for the better part of four decades. Late last month, the West Stockbridge resident and owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles took flight enroute to Iowa, the Hawkeye State. Upon touching down, he and his wife-turned-business-partner Sandra were met by a familiar face: that of Hotchkiss’ “Landing Egret” sculpture, which was commissioned to adorn a new corporate facility at the Des Moines International Airport.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
10-acre property up for auction in Pittsfield
The City of Pittsfield is auctioning off a 10-acre site on West Housatonic Street, zoned for commercial and industrial uses.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
McCann Celebrates 20 Nursing Grads in Pinning Ceremony
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School honored the achievements of 20 new Practical Nursing graduates at its annual pinning ceremony on Monday. The group received congratulations and well wishes from faculty, administrators and several other guests. Superintendent James Brosnan said the new graduates share a comradery together through...
Hartford Police Lieutenant Faces Assault, Battery Charges for Berkshires Incident
Hartford Police said a police lieutenant has been placed on administrative duty in connection to an incident in the Berkshires in Massachusetts. Police Chief Jason Thody said the department launched an internal investigation into Lt. Louis Ruiz's actions. Ruiz faces charges for assault and battery on a family member. He...
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
How many people voted early in the Capital Region?
Early voting for the general election coming up on Tuesday officially ended on November 6. The election includes several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.
