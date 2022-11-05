On November 3, 2022, at approximately 11:04 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 87. Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, operated by Leo Vanderzanden (70) of Forest Grove, was driving northbound on Hwy 47 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway in a bend in the highway. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hitting the ditch and becoming airborne striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Vanderzanden was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff. The highway was closed for over 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Forest Grove Police Department, Washington County DA’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO