kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.
kptv.com
Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
KATU.com
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
kptv.com
Hillsboro man found guilty for 2021 tow truck driver death
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a Hillsboro man guilty of murdering a tow truck driver in 2021. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
kptv.com
Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 47 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 11:04 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 87. Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, operated by Leo Vanderzanden (70) of Forest Grove, was driving northbound on Hwy 47 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway in a bend in the highway. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hitting the ditch and becoming airborne striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Vanderzanden was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff. The highway was closed for over 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Forest Grove Police Department, Washington County DA’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Nov. 9 public safety round-up
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log Oct. 27 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Cedar Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Ribbon Ridge Road, Crestview Drive, Shady Lane, Carlton Way, and Corral Creek Road. TVF&R personnel responded to commercial fire alarms on Hancock Street and Villa Road. Oct. 28 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on North Valley Road, Fulquartz Landing Road in Dundee, Blaine Street, Brutscher Street, Elliott Road, Everest Road, Aspen Way, Werth Boulevard, Burlington Drive, Otter...
kptv.com
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
Man with ‘violent tendencies’ sought after escaping Milwaukie psychiatric facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from a psychiatric facility this week. Police said they were told on Monday by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez had a escaped a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Police did not say which facility he escaped from.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
