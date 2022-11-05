ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph

DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago

Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Emergency Management Agency says to be ready for severe thunderstorms as the weather cools

While peak severe weather season is from April to June, dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes are still possible in the cooler months of the year. Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi says people should still be vigilant, especially in October and November. Over the weekend, a brief tornado touched down near Big Rock. No one was hurt.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread

When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
FOREST PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy