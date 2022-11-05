Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph
DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
wjol.com
EF-0 Tornado Touched Down Saturday In Kane and Kendall Counties
The National Weather Service confirming that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph touched down in Kane and Kendall counties on Saturday. The NWS reports a path of 3.7 miles with a width of 100 yards touched down on Saturday November 5th near Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado...
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago
Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
ComEd celebrates new electrical substation in Franklin Park
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. - ComEd, along with some data center providers, cut the ribbon on a new electrical substation in Franklin Park. The station will provide more power capacity to support growth at new data centers and the expansion of that industry in Illinois. ComEd has overseen the launch of...
State Street to light up for holiday season starting Tuesday
Chicago's State Street will be lit up for the holiday season starting Tuesday afternoon.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Emergency Management Agency says to be ready for severe thunderstorms as the weather cools
While peak severe weather season is from April to June, dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes are still possible in the cooler months of the year. Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi says people should still be vigilant, especially in October and November. Over the weekend, a brief tornado touched down near Big Rock. No one was hurt.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
School bus crashes into yard in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday around 7 a.m. on Chicago's South Side. Police have not released any information at this time.
Woman sprayed with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare, Lake County officials say
Lake County police said a woman was sprayed by pepper spray during an argument at a daycare, also affecting the children.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Forest Park Review
Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread
When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
School bus collides with car in Gresham neighborhood, 4 hospitalized
CHICAGO - A school bus crashed into a yard on the South Side after colliding with a car just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on 87th Street and Eggleston Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. Police say a Nissan, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling east on 87th...
Streeterville crash: Sports car plows through furniture store, destroying items inside
The damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight.
Sports Car 'Plows' Through Chicago Furniture Store, Destroys Inventory
See video of the damage here.
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Over 200 Chicagoans buy their first home with help from Far South Side nonprofit
The Far South Community Development Corporation, a Chicago-based nonprofit, has helped over 200 first-time homebuyers successfully purchase a new home over the past 18 months. Far South VP Janece Simmons said their services are available to anyone.
