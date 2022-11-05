Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020
(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect, 17, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 17-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona. The post Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed appeared first on KYMA.
gilaherald.com
Border Patrol involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection: A Border Patrol vehicle by the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in this 2016 file photo. Agents encountered an armed migrant after being alerted by a camera operator. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. SAN LUIS – On October...
KOLD-TV
CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
calexicochronicle.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
AZFamily
Man dead after Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near San Luis Port of Entry at border
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by Border Patrol agents last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office reported that on that Sunday, Oct. 30, a Border Patrol remote camera operator saw six possibly undocumented migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Mexico around 1.8 miles from the San Luis Port of Entry.
thedesertreview.com
New California Highway Patrol captain takes command of the El Centro Area
EL CENTRO — Brandon Shipwash has been appointed as the new Captain of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Area. The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective November 01, 2022. Captain Brandon Shipwash previously commanded...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
Combat Wounded Wall of Honor seeking Purple Heart recipients
The American Legion Family at Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 wants to recognize Combat Wounded Veterans with a place of distinction within the walls of the Post. The post Combat Wounded Wall of Honor seeking Purple Heart recipients appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
Rural Metro responds to midnight fire
During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire. The post Rural Metro responds to midnight fire appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected
A tight governor's race is expected by pollsters between Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Decision 2022: Live Election Updates
7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.
kyma.com
Local polls are open as midterm elections are underway
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Voting centers are now open, with doors opening to voters at 6 a.m. until the close at 7 p.m. Votes casted today will go toward the all-important races across both Yuma County, Imperial County and the states of Arizona and California - from governor, to state representatives, all the way to some proposition votes.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Stone
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Stone!. Stone is a 2-year-old male german shepherd who comes off as shy at first but warms up to people quickly. Stone does great with other dogs, walks well on a leash, and is housebroken. Stone is also quiet,...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day
Voters may want to bring an umbrella to the polls tomorrow as both Imperial and Yuma Counties could be hit with rain. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
Voters showing up on election day in El Centro
The Imperial County Registrar's Office says voters are coming in to get their votes in. The post Voters showing up on election day in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
