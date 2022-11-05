ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020

(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
SOMERTON, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect, 17, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by

CALIPATRIA — A 17-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
CALIPATRIA, CA
gilaherald.com

Border Patrol involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection: A Border Patrol vehicle by the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in this 2016 file photo. Agents encountered an armed migrant after being alerted by a camera operator. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. SAN LUIS – On October...
SAN LUIS, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims

CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
CALIPATRIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

New California Highway Patrol captain takes command of the El Centro Area

EL CENTRO — Brandon Shipwash has been appointed as the new Captain of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Area. The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective November 01, 2022. Captain Brandon Shipwash previously commanded...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Decision 2022: Live Election Updates

7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Local polls are open as midterm elections are underway

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Voting centers are now open, with doors opening to voters at 6 a.m. until the close at 7 p.m. Votes casted today will go toward the all-important races across both Yuma County, Imperial County and the states of Arizona and California - from governor, to state representatives, all the way to some proposition votes.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Stone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Stone!. Stone is a 2-year-old male german shepherd who comes off as shy at first but warms up to people quickly. Stone does great with other dogs, walks well on a leash, and is housebroken. Stone is also quiet,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day

Voters may want to bring an umbrella to the polls tomorrow as both Imperial and Yuma Counties could be hit with rain. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

