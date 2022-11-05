ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All

With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Josh Allen Absent from Bills Practice on Wednesday

During the Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets last weekend, Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury, Initially, the injury didn’t seem like too much of a problem considering he finished the game. However, the injury is severe enough that Allen was absent from Bills practice on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
purplePTSD.com

T.J. Hockenson Shined in Debut Against the Commanders

When the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson, everyone assumed he’d need an adjustment period, but he shined in his debut against the Commanders. When the Minnesota Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions last week ahead of the trade deadline, everyone assumed it would take him time to get up to speed. Apparently, Hockenson doesn’t waste any time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

T.J. Hockenson Is Already Worth Every Penny

At the NFL trade deadline, one notable position that the Vikings needed to fix was tight end. Irv Smith Jr. had gone down with an ankle injury, and the only tight end on the active roster was Johnny Mundt. Some potential temporary fixes included a reunion with Kyle Rudolph, or some other veteran tight end on a cheap contract.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

You Like That?! Kirk Cousins, Vikings Win in Washington, 20-17

Kirk Cousins returned to the nation’s capital for the first time as an opponent on Sunday as the Vikings faced the Washington Commanders. As has been the story of the season for Minnesota, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest victory at times. However, when it mattered most, all facets of the team stepped up, and the Vikings win in Washington, 20-17.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Win over Commanders in Week 9

This is Episode 156 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the fallout from Commanders-Vikings. Particularly, T.J. Hockenson, the evolving nature of the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Inch Closer to the Top

We are officially halfway through the NFL season, and in this week’s power rankings, we see the Minnesota Vikings inch ever closer to the top spot after their sixth-straight victory. Here’s where every team stands heading into Week 10 of the season. Last Week: 29-17 win @ HOU.
purplePTSD.com

The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Reign Supreme

After another week of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue their chokehold on the NFC North division. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to another comeback win this weekend while both the Bears and Packers lost. This means that Minnesota’s lead in the division has increased to 4.5 games, and there’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

No, the Vikings Don’t Need to Replace Ed Ingram

For the first time in over a decade, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line is playing quality football. Tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill together form one of the best sets of “bookends” in the league. Meanwhile, left guard Ezra Cleveland, aside from a nightmarish game against the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Love or Hate Him, Kirk Cousins is Our Guy—Maybe We Should Start Loving Him

Admit it: a lot of you have kind of just been waiting for the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota to end. Whether the Vikings win or lose (and we all are hoping they win), you figure he won’t get fans where they want the Vikings to go, so you watch the games and silently hope it ends soon with a fresh new face at quarterback. No matter how you come down on Kirk, deep in your heart you feel things will be better when the Cousins era ends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Finding Ways to Win

Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings are Super Bowl Contenders

They say winning any game in the NFL is hard. Well, that’s for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and six in a row. Despite the 7-1 start, the national focus has seemed to be on the one game they didn’t win against the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, and that the Vikings haven’t been winning convincingly. However, it’s time to admit that the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy