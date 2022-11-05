Read full article on original website
Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All
With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Former Vikings WR Joins 49ers for Potential Playoff Run
Another former Vikings WR is on the move this week. Tajae Sharpe played with the Vikings during the 2020 season, and now, he hops over to the San Francisco 49ers to help with their potential playoff run. In order to free up room for Sharp, the Niners released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Questions Answered: A Keenum Appearance, Akayleb Evans, Tonga for Real
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 7th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Josh Allen Absent from Bills Practice on Wednesday
During the Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets last weekend, Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury, Initially, the injury didn’t seem like too much of a problem considering he finished the game. However, the injury is severe enough that Allen was absent from Bills practice on Wednesday.
T.J. Hockenson Shined in Debut Against the Commanders
When the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson, everyone assumed he’d need an adjustment period, but he shined in his debut against the Commanders. When the Minnesota Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions last week ahead of the trade deadline, everyone assumed it would take him time to get up to speed. Apparently, Hockenson doesn’t waste any time.
T.J. Hockenson Is Already Worth Every Penny
At the NFL trade deadline, one notable position that the Vikings needed to fix was tight end. Irv Smith Jr. had gone down with an ankle injury, and the only tight end on the active roster was Johnny Mundt. Some potential temporary fixes included a reunion with Kyle Rudolph, or some other veteran tight end on a cheap contract.
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Questions Answered: Johnathan Abram Is Available, 7-Game Win Streaks, Dantzler
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 8th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks coach.
You Like That?! Kirk Cousins, Vikings Win in Washington, 20-17
Kirk Cousins returned to the nation’s capital for the first time as an opponent on Sunday as the Vikings faced the Washington Commanders. As has been the story of the season for Minnesota, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest victory at times. However, when it mattered most, all facets of the team stepped up, and the Vikings win in Washington, 20-17.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Commanders in Week 9
This is Episode 156 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the fallout from Commanders-Vikings. Particularly, T.J. Hockenson, the evolving nature of the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked...
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Inch Closer to the Top
We are officially halfway through the NFL season, and in this week’s power rankings, we see the Minnesota Vikings inch ever closer to the top spot after their sixth-straight victory. Here’s where every team stands heading into Week 10 of the season. Last Week: 29-17 win @ HOU.
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Reign Supreme
After another week of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue their chokehold on the NFC North division. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to another comeback win this weekend while both the Bears and Packers lost. This means that Minnesota’s lead in the division has increased to 4.5 games, and there’s...
No, the Vikings Don’t Need to Replace Ed Ingram
For the first time in over a decade, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line is playing quality football. Tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill together form one of the best sets of “bookends” in the league. Meanwhile, left guard Ezra Cleveland, aside from a nightmarish game against the...
You Can Count the Vikings “Magic Number” on One Hand
The Minnesota Vikings won again this past Sunday, and each of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears lost. Because of that, the Vikings have a ridiculously low “magic number” to clinch the NFC North. In fact, halfway through the season, their magic number is miniscule enough that...
Love or Hate Him, Kirk Cousins is Our Guy—Maybe We Should Start Loving Him
Admit it: a lot of you have kind of just been waiting for the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota to end. Whether the Vikings win or lose (and we all are hoping they win), you figure he won’t get fans where they want the Vikings to go, so you watch the games and silently hope it ends soon with a fresh new face at quarterback. No matter how you come down on Kirk, deep in your heart you feel things will be better when the Cousins era ends.
Vikings Podcast: Finding Ways to Win
Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
Josh Allen’s Status Uncertain Ahead of Game vs. Vikings
If you’re a Vikings fan, you’ve probably had this Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills circled as the toughest game of the year for Minnesota. Especially considering the game will take place in Buffalo, there were very few people who gave the Vikings a chance in this game when the season started.
Don’t Expect Patrick Peterson to Leave the Vikings Anytime Soon
The Minnesota Vikings have had some struggles on the defensive side of the ball at times, but they’ve consistently made plays when needed. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of Patrick Peterson as the 32-year-old CB has turned the clock back and is back to playing at the All-Pro level we saw him at in the mid-2010s.
The Vikings are Super Bowl Contenders
They say winning any game in the NFL is hard. Well, that’s for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and six in a row. Despite the 7-1 start, the national focus has seemed to be on the one game they didn’t win against the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, and that the Vikings haven’t been winning convincingly. However, it’s time to admit that the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders.
