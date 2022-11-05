Admit it: a lot of you have kind of just been waiting for the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota to end. Whether the Vikings win or lose (and we all are hoping they win), you figure he won’t get fans where they want the Vikings to go, so you watch the games and silently hope it ends soon with a fresh new face at quarterback. No matter how you come down on Kirk, deep in your heart you feel things will be better when the Cousins era ends.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO