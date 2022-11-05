ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

IGN

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69

Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
IGN

The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer

The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
IGN

Disenchanted - Official 'Capturing the Magic' Featurette

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Disenchanted, including director Adam Shankman, Amy Adams (Giselle), Patrick Dempsey (Robert Philip), James Marsden (Prince Edward), Maya Rudolph (Malvina Monroe), and producer Barry Josephson. Find out what the upcoming Enchanted sequel is all about and meet this movie's new villain, Malvina.
Variety

Daniel Craig Was Far Happier on ‘Knives Out’ Set Than on Bond, Says Dave Bautista: He Barely Interacted With the ‘Spectre’ Cast

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” marks a reunion between Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, who first starred together in the 2015 James Bond tentpole “Spectre.” Craig, of course, was front and center in the film as 007, while Bautista had a supporting role as Mr. Hinx, Spectre’s top assassin. Now that Bautista has starred in two Craig-led franchise films, he can confidently say that Craig is a far better time when he’s not James Bond. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He...
The Independent

Love Is Blind viewers praise Brennon Lemieux after season three reunion: ‘Makes me love him even more’

Love Is Blind fans are praising one contestant after they spoke out in defence of their castmates during season three’s reunion episode.The third season of Netflix’s popular dating show officially concluded with the release of the last episode on 9 November, where viewers finally found out who said “I do” and who walked away from their pod relationship.Fortunately, the episode wasn’t the last viewers got to see of the couples, as Netflix also released the reunion episode, which saw the pairs reunite with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to hash out the drama-filled season.Warning: some spoilers below.During the reunion...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal Pictures

Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom. Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WMESnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailySnoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline 'HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE' Tour “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted...
KTLA

Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas

When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
IGN

The Tetris Murders: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for ID Docuseries

The Tetris Murders, is a three-part documentary series, premiering on Monday, December 5 at 9/8c on ID and also available to stream the same day on discovery+. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s, the puzzle-based video game TETRIS exploded across America and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the iconic game’s popularity endures, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices. However, unknown to many, one of the minds behind the widely popular global sensation met a very tragic, complex, and deadly end. On September 22, 1998, Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved with the development of TETRIS, was found dead alongside his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California, home. Now, more than two decades later, the Palo Alto Police Department homicide investigators who were first on the scene revisit the haunting crime. Over the course of this gripping three-part docuseries, the investigators unearth new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime. What was once thought to be a murder-suicide in 1998 is now revealed to be something much more sinister. As the investigators revisit the evidence, dark connections to Russia surface.
