Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
IGN
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69
Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
IGN
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
IGN
Disenchanted - Official 'Capturing the Magic' Featurette
Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Disenchanted, including director Adam Shankman, Amy Adams (Giselle), Patrick Dempsey (Robert Philip), James Marsden (Prince Edward), Maya Rudolph (Malvina Monroe), and producer Barry Josephson. Find out what the upcoming Enchanted sequel is all about and meet this movie's new villain, Malvina.
Daniel Craig Was Far Happier on ‘Knives Out’ Set Than on Bond, Says Dave Bautista: He Barely Interacted With the ‘Spectre’ Cast
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” marks a reunion between Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, who first starred together in the 2015 James Bond tentpole “Spectre.” Craig, of course, was front and center in the film as 007, while Bautista had a supporting role as Mr. Hinx, Spectre’s top assassin. Now that Bautista has starred in two Craig-led franchise films, he can confidently say that Craig is a far better time when he’s not James Bond. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He...
Love Is Blind viewers praise Brennon Lemieux after season three reunion: ‘Makes me love him even more’
Love Is Blind fans are praising one contestant after they spoke out in defence of their castmates during season three’s reunion episode.The third season of Netflix’s popular dating show officially concluded with the release of the last episode on 9 November, where viewers finally found out who said “I do” and who walked away from their pod relationship.Fortunately, the episode wasn’t the last viewers got to see of the couples, as Netflix also released the reunion episode, which saw the pairs reunite with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to hash out the drama-filled season.Warning: some spoilers below.During the reunion...
Snoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal Pictures
Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom. Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WMESnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailySnoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline 'HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE' Tour “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted...
Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas
When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
IGN
The Tetris Murders: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for ID Docuseries
The Tetris Murders, is a three-part documentary series, premiering on Monday, December 5 at 9/8c on ID and also available to stream the same day on discovery+. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s, the puzzle-based video game TETRIS exploded across America and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the iconic game’s popularity endures, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices. However, unknown to many, one of the minds behind the widely popular global sensation met a very tragic, complex, and deadly end. On September 22, 1998, Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved with the development of TETRIS, was found dead alongside his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California, home. Now, more than two decades later, the Palo Alto Police Department homicide investigators who were first on the scene revisit the haunting crime. Over the course of this gripping three-part docuseries, the investigators unearth new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime. What was once thought to be a murder-suicide in 1998 is now revealed to be something much more sinister. As the investigators revisit the evidence, dark connections to Russia surface.
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
IGN
Twitter: Social Media Network May Reportedly Be Paywalled as the Company Suspends Account of Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe, and More
Twitter has been in the news every day, since Elon Musk took on the role of CEO. First, he began asking users for a verification fee. Then, he laid off more than 3700 employees from the company and is now being sued for it. Now, there have been reports that Musk plans to put the entire social media application behind a paywall.
