With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally introducing the iconic Submariner from Marvel Comics, Namor played by actor Tenoch Huerta, IGN sat down with the actor as well as the director, producer, and co-stars of Black Panther 2 to hear how they went about bringing the mutant anti-hero to the big screen for the first time. Hear about how, much like Wakanda in the first Black Panther film, we are introduced to a new hidden nation and culture, Namor's people the Talokan, as well as the defining characteristics that they wanted to translate from the comics.

1 DAY AGO