With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally introducing the iconic Submariner from Marvel Comics, Namor played by actor Tenoch Huerta, IGN sat down with the actor as well as the director, producer, and co-stars of Black Panther 2 to hear how they went about bringing the mutant anti-hero to the big screen for the first time. Hear about how, much like Wakanda in the first Black Panther film, we are introduced to a new hidden nation and culture, Namor's people the Talokan, as well as the defining characteristics that they wanted to translate from the comics.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright says her on-set accident was "traumatic," recalling the motorcycle accident that left her with a fractured shoulder, concussion, and other injuries. “I’m still processing it,” she told Variety. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
