How Namor Was Reinvented for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally introducing the iconic Submariner from Marvel Comics, Namor played by actor Tenoch Huerta, IGN sat down with the actor as well as the director, producer, and co-stars of Black Panther 2 to hear how they went about bringing the mutant anti-hero to the big screen for the first time. Hear about how, much like Wakanda in the first Black Panther film, we are introduced to a new hidden nation and culture, Namor's people the Talokan, as well as the defining characteristics that they wanted to translate from the comics.
IGN

Letitia Wright Remembers Wakanda Forever Set Accident: 'It Was Really Traumatic'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright says her on-set accident was "traumatic," recalling the motorcycle accident that left her with a fractured shoulder, concussion, and other injuries. “I’m still processing it,” she told Variety. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”
IGN

Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'

Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."

