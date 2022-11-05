The Michigan Wolverines are entering Saturday’s contest as a huge, 29.5-point favorite against an embattled Nebraska Cornhuskers team. The Cornhuskers will be without starting safety Myles Farmer after being suspended for driving under the influence. And to make matters worse, Nebraska’s quarterback situation is up in the air. Starter Casey Thompson is nursing an injury and may not be available for the game. In the event he can’t suit up, the quarterback will either be Chubba Purdy — who started Nebraska’s last game against Minnesota — or sophomore Logan Smothers, who has limited experience.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO