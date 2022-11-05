ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph ahead of Michigan game

The Michigan Wolverines are entering Saturday’s contest as a huge, 29.5-point favorite against an embattled Nebraska Cornhuskers team. The Cornhuskers will be without starting safety Myles Farmer after being suspended for driving under the influence. And to make matters worse, Nebraska’s quarterback situation is up in the air. Starter Casey Thompson is nursing an injury and may not be available for the game. In the event he can’t suit up, the quarterback will either be Chubba Purdy — who started Nebraska’s last game against Minnesota — or sophomore Logan Smothers, who has limited experience.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker

This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s first regular season win against Purdue Fort Wayne

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season taking care of business against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, beating the Mastodons 75-56. While Purdue Fort Wayne is going to be far from Michigan’s toughest non-conference opponent, it was one of the top teams in its conference last season, With a 21-12 record (15-6 in conference), the Mastodons placed second in the Horizon League last season behind Cleveland State.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
YPSILANTI, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE

