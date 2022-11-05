Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
Maize n Brew
How a big hit pissed off J.J. McCarthy and set a different trajectory vs. Rutgers
Michigan’s offensive line has done a good job of protecting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy this season, but last Saturday against Rutgers McCarthy was hit hard more than a few times. “We gotta protect him better,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan Football Radio Show. “Didn’t like...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph ahead of Michigan game
The Michigan Wolverines are entering Saturday’s contest as a huge, 29.5-point favorite against an embattled Nebraska Cornhuskers team. The Cornhuskers will be without starting safety Myles Farmer after being suspended for driving under the influence. And to make matters worse, Nebraska’s quarterback situation is up in the air. Starter Casey Thompson is nursing an injury and may not be available for the game. In the event he can’t suit up, the quarterback will either be Chubba Purdy — who started Nebraska’s last game against Minnesota — or sophomore Logan Smothers, who has limited experience.
Maize n Brew
Survey: How deep into March Madness will Michigan basketball go this season?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. November can give December a run for its money in the “most wonderful time of...
Maize n Brew
Michigan rises into the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee released their second installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. After a high profile showdown in Athens and upsets in South Bend and Death Valley, the rankings have already been shaken up. Defending national champion Georgia has reclaimed the top...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker
This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s first regular season win against Purdue Fort Wayne
The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season taking care of business against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, beating the Mastodons 75-56. While Purdue Fort Wayne is going to be far from Michigan’s toughest non-conference opponent, it was one of the top teams in its conference last season, With a 21-12 record (15-6 in conference), the Mastodons placed second in the Horizon League last season behind Cleveland State.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener
MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Recapping Michigan football’s win over Rutgers, basketball’s victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines football program is 9-0 for the first time since 2016. While the Wolverines trailed...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball starts season off with 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
The air is colder, the days are shorter, and the leaves have all but completely fallen away. That can only mean one thing: it must be basketball season once again. The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team started their 2022-23 campaign off on the right foot, beating Purdue Fort Wayne to the tune of 75-56.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Michigan basketball stomps Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-56, in opener: Game thread replay
Season opener: Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons When: 6:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Crisler Center. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
fox2detroit.com
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor
Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
