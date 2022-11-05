ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda set to move into Stage 2 drought measures

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

The City of Buda announced it would be implementing “Stage 2” drought conservation measures beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

The move to Stage 2 restrictions is partially precipitated by the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District’s (BSEACD) move to Stage 3 restrictions for the Barton Springs Segment of the aquifer. The City of Buda receives approximately 25% of its water supply from the Edwards Aquifer.

“It is imperative that we do our part to help mitigate the impact on declining groundwater levels and the health of Barton Springs,” Buda’s Assistant Director of Public Works Blake Neffendorf said. “Outdoor landscaping watering needs tend to be minimal during late fall and winter months.”

The Barton Springs Segment of the Edwards Aquifer continues to decline and has reached critical level. At the same time, recent rainfall has not produced sufficient runoff to recharge groundwater levels.

Water conservation information can be found at https://www.budatx.gov/232/Water-Conservation Code Ordinance Section 24.06.

See the news release with the Stage 2 Table “detail of restrictions” at this link: https://www.budatx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10760/Buda-to-Move-into-Stage... .

Information provided by City of Buda

San Marcos Record

