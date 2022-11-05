Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car crash on Election Day
A Louisiana mayor running for re-election died on Election Day after she was involved in a car crash, the Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
AOC, other 'Squad' members win landslide victories in 2022 elections
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the "Squad" were re-elected Tuesday, cruising to victory in their deep-blue congressional districts by wide margins. The Associated Press has called the races for Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Cori...
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Judge Judy claims Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of her, avoided her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is "scared to death" of her. Bieber and the TV judge used to be next door neighbors during the "Baby" singer's early years. "He's scared to death of me," Judge Judy told "Access Hollywood." "There was a period of time before he grew up – when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime
Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed in San Bernardino, California outside of a party in a killing that took place while he was on FaceTime with a friend.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
Howard Stern warns of ‘another civil war’ if ‘dummies’ elect Herschel Walker
Radio host Howard Stern, whose original claim to fame was as a shock jock, was condemned as "a boring, predictable political hack" after he slammed a Republican candidate and warned of a looming civil war. "Some of these candidates that people are actually — f*cking Herschel Walker. Holy f*ck, they’re...
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Gov. Brian Kemp says Stacey Abrams 'profited personally' from 'destroying trust in the voting system'
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference on Monday ahead of his final campaign stops before the general election told a reporter that it is his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who needs to restore the public’s trust in the voting process "because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that."
Indiana man gets 45 years in prison for cold case killing for cooperation against accomplice in triple murder
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
Fox News
856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0