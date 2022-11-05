ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
AOC, other 'Squad' members win landslide victories in 2022 elections

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the "Squad" were re-elected Tuesday, cruising to victory in their deep-blue congressional districts by wide margins. The Associated Press has called the races for Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Cori...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Brian Kemp says Stacey Abrams 'profited personally' from 'destroying trust in the voting system'

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference on Monday ahead of his final campaign stops before the general election told a reporter that it is his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who needs to restore the public’s trust in the voting process "because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that."
GEORGIA STATE
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’

Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
GEORGIA STATE
