Caught on video: Man charged with setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office
Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it.
'It shocked me': Body parts found in garbage of Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station."We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked...
Human remains found twice in Chicago neighborhood in 4 days
Two sets of human remains have been found four days apart in the same neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, prompting police to probe whether the discoveries are linked.
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
Chicago police take two hours to respond after shots fired during attempted business burglary
The Chicago Police Department took two hours to respond after a suspected burglar was shot in in the shoulder by an employee who confronted him at a South Side auto shop.
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Human remains found in trash can in Austin for second time in a week
For the second time in a week, human remains have been found in a garbage can in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Chicago police say the remains were found in the trash near Washington and Leclaire at around 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
Indiana man gets 45 years in prison for cold case killing for cooperation against accomplice in triple murder
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing
A teen has been arrested in connection to a West Loop carjacking that resulted in the victim being dragged. her dog that was inside at the time is also still missing.
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
‘I made you suffer’: Chicago man charged with murder of missing pregnant girlfriend
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who had been missing since last month. Yaer Shen, 46, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one felony count of concealing homicidal death. Shen was arrested Tuesday at […]
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
