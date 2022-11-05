CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station."We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO