Currently the Chicago Blackhawks are doing much better than anyone would have guessed. Most media, fans, and hockey enthusiasts were almost unanimous in their belief that the 2022-2023 season would net Chicago a top 3 pick. That may still be the case, however it's important to focus in on what we "already" do have instead of constantly looking towards what "could" be.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO