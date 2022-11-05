ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening. The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Michigan woman missing for weeks after suddenly leaving job, home

STERING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights is still missing weeks after suddenly leaving her job and home without notice. Alexandria Lexie Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, has not been heard from since Oct. 16, according to Michigan State Police. She left her job, home, and boyfriend suddenly and without notice, officials said.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
nbc25news.com

WNEM

MLive

MSP investigating Flint fire that left 2 young boys dead

FLINT, MI – State fire investigators are looking into a fire that left two young boys dead over the weekend. According to Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton, a fire at Midway Square townhomes began at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and claimed the lives of two young boys.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton

BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI

