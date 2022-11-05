Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
abc12.com
Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening. The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Michigan woman missing for weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights is still missing weeks after suddenly leaving her job and home without notice. Alexandria Lexie Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, has not been heard from since Oct. 16, according to Michigan State Police. She left her job, home, and boyfriend suddenly and without notice, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
nbc25news.com
Poll worker arrested in Flint for public intoxication, police say
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say that a poll worker in Flint was arrested on election night for allegedly making threats while being publicly intoxicated. Police responded to the Haskell Community Center for reports of a poll worker allegedly being intoxicated while working at the site. The individual left the...
WNEM
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
MSP investigating Flint fire that left 2 young boys dead
FLINT, MI – State fire investigators are looking into a fire that left two young boys dead over the weekend. According to Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton, a fire at Midway Square townhomes began at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and claimed the lives of two young boys.
Allegedly intoxicated poll worker in Flint reportedly arrested after making threats
A poll worker in Flint has reportedly been arrested after he was accused of being intoxicated and making threats at a voting location Tuesday evening.
nbc25news.com
Multiple fire departments put out commercial fire in Burton
BURTON, Mich. — A fire broke out in a commercial building in the City of Burton Sunday evening and took several hours to put out the flames. The fire was reported at 3108 E Bristol Rd in the city of Burton just before 6:30 p.m. on November 6. Burton Fire Department responded and was assisted by the following fire departments:
6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th person arrested after local Facebook celebrity killed during live stream in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Facebook celebrity who was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township after an argument with commenters during a live stream. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. June 28 in the 1000 block...
abc12.com
New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
