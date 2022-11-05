ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
opb.org

Several rural Oregon counties vote against therapeutic use of psilocybin

Voters across Oregon mostly voted against allowing the therapeutic use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin on Tuesday. Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath and Josephine counties voted down local measures.
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: West Coast crab study; cold-weather shelter; Portland housing affordability

An invasive pathogen that causes the plant disease known as sudden oak death was found in Lincoln City, the Oregon Department of Agriculture says. The pathogen, called Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a botanical garden and private residence. Officials are working to find out if it spread beyond the affected properties. The pathogen can infect over 100 different plant species. It was first found in Oregon in a forest outside of Brookings, where a quarantine was put in place to keep it from spreading. Anyone who visits the quarantined area of Curry County is asked not to remove plants or soil, and to clean and disinfect vehicles, equipment and clothing after leaving the area. Federal officials say the public can also help stop the spread of this and other pathogens by buying healthy plants from reputable nurseries, and by not purchasing plants online. (OPB Staff)
pdxmonthly.com

How Things Are Shaking Out So Far after Election Day in Oregon

The general midterm election in the United States is finally behind us. This fall, we've suffered a gauntlet of alarmist political attack ads on our TVs, in our mail, and while browsing the internet. Trying to enjoy that new episode of Abbott Elementary just isn’t quite the same when you’re bombarded by misquotes and misdeeds from every candidate and their mother. Lucky for us, Election Day means it all ends (at least until the 2024 primary season—May 2023’s school board elections probably won’t pack prime time with attack ads).
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
opb.org

Overhaul to Portland city government leading, in early returns

In a potentially historic night for Portland governance, early election returns Tuesday show voters approving a ballot measure to overhaul the city’s unique government structure and fundamentally change the way the Portland City Council is elected. With Measure 26-228 headed toward passage Tuesday night, Portland’s charter, the city’s version...
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
opb.org

Measure 112 passes, removing slavery language from Oregon Constitution

Oregon voters passed a measure that strips language from the state’s constitution allowing for slavery and involuntary servitude when used as a punishment for a crime. Notwithstanding more than 500,000 people voting to keep the language, unofficial returns Tuesday night indicated that the measure was passing by a clear margin.
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
opb.org

Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election

Tuesday was Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be have been expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball

For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
