An invasive pathogen that causes the plant disease known as sudden oak death was found in Lincoln City, the Oregon Department of Agriculture says. The pathogen, called Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a botanical garden and private residence. Officials are working to find out if it spread beyond the affected properties. The pathogen can infect over 100 different plant species. It was first found in Oregon in a forest outside of Brookings, where a quarantine was put in place to keep it from spreading. Anyone who visits the quarantined area of Curry County is asked not to remove plants or soil, and to clean and disinfect vehicles, equipment and clothing after leaving the area. Federal officials say the public can also help stop the spread of this and other pathogens by buying healthy plants from reputable nurseries, and by not purchasing plants online. (OPB Staff)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO