2022 is almost over, but there's still time to get a gas-powered or diesel-powered Chevy. Chevrolet has been around for 111 years now, thanks to U.S. government subsidies. Chevy has a vehicle in pretty much every segment from subcompact to full-size SUVs or pickup trucks. It has a couple of EVs right now, but nothing compared to what is coming in the near future. When it comes to affordable vehicles, the sub $20,000 cars are all but dead in the U.S. The Chevy Spark is the last of the breed at $13,600. For SUVs and crossovers, though, Trax is at the bottom of the chain, starting at $21,495. If you are on a budget and looking for a truck or SUV, Chevy is one of your many options. Here's a list of all the crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks in its lineup in 2022.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO