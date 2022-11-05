Read full article on original website
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vs Bolt EUV - Which One Should You Go For?
Chevrolet has updated the pricing of its electric vehicles, making the Bolt EV and its sibling, the Bolt EUV, the cheapest electric cars you can buy in the U.S. Both offerings now come below the $30,000 mark, a feat only matched by the Nissan Leaf in the segment. But, which one should you buy - the sleeker Bolt EV or the more crossover-ish, larger Bolt EUV? Let's explore the advantages and disadvantages of the two models, so you can make a better-informed decision when springing for your new EV purchase.
This 2017 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept Was A Unique Recipe of Performance
When it comes to tuned Mustangs, names like Roush and Saleen are stalwarts of the Mustang modifying scene, but none hold the prestige and storied history of Shelby. As the original in modified Mustangs, the name holds serious value even today after fifty-seven years of production. While the name “Shelby” was sold to Ford to use at the start of the S550 body style in the 2015 model year, Shelby American has retained its headquarters near Las Vegas and has churned out some of the most insane Mustangs ever. When these cars come for sale, you can bet there will be a huge buyer market, especially for higher-specced models like the Super Snake Wide Body that will soon hit the auction block.
Every Chevrolet SUV and Pickup Truck On Sale In 2022
2022 is almost over, but there's still time to get a gas-powered or diesel-powered Chevy. Chevrolet has been around for 111 years now, thanks to U.S. government subsidies. Chevy has a vehicle in pretty much every segment from subcompact to full-size SUVs or pickup trucks. It has a couple of EVs right now, but nothing compared to what is coming in the near future. When it comes to affordable vehicles, the sub $20,000 cars are all but dead in the U.S. The Chevy Spark is the last of the breed at $13,600. For SUVs and crossovers, though, Trax is at the bottom of the chain, starting at $21,495. If you are on a budget and looking for a truck or SUV, Chevy is one of your many options. Here's a list of all the crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks in its lineup in 2022.
The Honda Prologue Won’t Drive Any Differently From The Chevrolet Blazer EV
Honda and General Motors announced in 2020 that the two companies are collaborating on their future electric vehicle (EV) development plans. One of the first cars from this partnership is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will serve as one of the brand's most affordable compact crossover EVs. On the other end of the partnership is the recently-unveiled Honda Prologue. Thus, you might expect this Honda crossover EV to, well, drive like a Honda. But alas, that won't be the case.
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
The Real Story Behind Porsche Tuner RUF
Porsche has always had something of a cult following, whether that be down to the styling, unique handling characteristics, or the history of the company and the sports cars they have produced. Many companies over the years have capitalized on Porsche's massive following to produce whatever they think is the "ultimate 911." The trend started way back in the 1970s with RUF as it modified 911s to gain massive power and brought international attention to the Nurburgring with the Yellow Bird. Now they build the insane CTR Anniversary to celebrate decades of upping the 911's ante.
A Humvee That Loves Waves: The Watercar H1 Panther
In a world where marketers are slapping flamboyant monikers on mass-produced models, it’s hard to see a vehicle that justifies its bonkers and often misleading name. However, a California-based company called WaterCar decided to change that by introducing a true all-terrain vehicle. The WaterCar H1 Panther is exactly what it sounds like. Based on a rugged military transporter with water capabilities, it is as badass as the donor car, but able to go where the road ends and water begins.
The World Needs This Ford Mustang Raptor R
Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport
One of the last manufacturers you would expect to produce an off-roader is Honda. The brand is more famous for reliable family and city cars and not so much for its SUVs, which in most cases tend to be crossovers. However, after many years of the same old, Honda has come out with the all-new 2023 Pilot Trailsport. It is the largest and most off-road capable SUV the brand has ever produced. It features comfortable seating for a large family, Honda’s largest engine under the hood, and plenty of tech that increases its off-road abilities beyond those of a normal crossover. Here's all you need to know about it.
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE Review: The Perfect Middleground
The RAV4 Prime combines Toyota’s decades of hybrid vehicle experience and builds upon this solid foundation with a compelling evolution. Toyota’s new RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid capable of taking on short trips in an EV-only mode while offering impressive acceleration in hybrid mode. This unique combination means that you can reap the benefits of an EV around town, without range anxiety on longer trips.
You’ve Never Seen A Harley-Davidson Street 500 Like This!
The Street 500 was the only learner-approved Harley-Davidson in the modern day and age. It served as an entry ticket into the prestigious Harley Owners Group (HOG) and allowed youngsters to get a taste of the American cruiser experience. Since the audience wasn’t exactly well-off (money-wise), there weren’t many custom-builds based on the Street 500, and Australia’s Ellaspede saw this as a perfect opportunity to take the road not taken. As a result, the shop whipped up a custom Harley-Davidson Street 500 that looks nothing like you’ve ever seen.
