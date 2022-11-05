ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller isn't eligible to play in league

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccJLA_0j0Abqgg00
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman attends a news conference ahead of the 2022 NHL Global Series game in Tampere, Finland. EMMI KORHONEN, Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that the Boston Bruins didn't consult the league before signing Mitchell Miller and that the controversial defenseman isn't eligible to play in the league.

Miller, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 because of a bullying incident when he was 14, was signed by the Bruins on Friday to an entry-level contract, a move that drew criticism.

"What I understand and I've heard through the media and anecdotally, what he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable," Bettman told reporters at the Columbus Blue Jackets-Colorado Avalanche NHL Global Series game in Tampere, Finland.

OPINION: Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go

STAY UP TO DATE: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now

Miller admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying a Black classmate who had developmental disabilities.  The classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, was tricked into licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal, according to the Arizona Republic . Meyer-Crothers also told the newspaper that Miller had used racial slurs around him.

"He's not coming into the NHL, he's not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can't tell you that he'll ever be eligible to come into the NHL," Bettman said. "If, in fact, at some point they think they want him to play in the NHL, and I'm not sure that they're anywhere close to that point, we are going to have to clear him and his eligibility and it'll be based on all the information that we get firsthand at the time."

The NHL Players' Association says it is reviewing the matter.

In addition to the Coyotes stepping away from him in 2020, the University of North Dakota cut Miller. He returned to the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm in 2021-22 and scored 39 goals and 83 points.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Friday that Miller had apologized to Meyer-Crothers, though the victim's mother, Joni, told WBZ that it was done a week ago through Instagram and her son had endured years of abuse.

"Nothing says 'NHL Culture' like a coordinated Instagram apology by Mitchell Miller to 'rehabilitate' him back to the league after victimizing & torturing someone for their race & disability for years," Akim Aliu, chairman of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, tweeted on Friday night. "Every aspect of this is unsettling, including his representation."

Sweeney said Miller would be placed "in community programs so he continues to educate himself and others about what being disrespectful does for you and how you continue to carry that for the rest of your life."

But Bettman said Saturday he would need to see "a whole bunch of things" from Miller.

The commissioner has talked to Bruins president Cam Neely about Miller since learning about the signing. The defenseman has reported to Providence (Rhode Island) of the American Hockey League.

"The answer is they were free to sign him to play somewhere else, that's another league's issue, but nobody should think at this point he is or may ever be NHL eligible," Bettman said. "And the Bruins understand that now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller isn't eligible to play in league

Comments / 5

Ricardo Suarez
3d ago

in general I'm not in favor of cancel culture.. but what this dude did is reprehensible and I don't think you can make that incident right

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Cam Neely addresses Mitchell Miller situation: 'I'm extremely upset'

The Boston Bruins created a significant and unnecessary controversy over the weekend by signing Mitchell Miller on Friday only to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman on Sunday. On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely held a press conference to answer for the organization's original decision and abrupt about-face. "I'm extremely...
BOSTON, MA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NESN

Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller

Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller

For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Peter McNab, Former Boston Bruin, Passes Away at Age 70

Peter McNab, former Bruin, passes away at age 70 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Peter McNab, who spent eight years with the Boston Bruins, passed away on Sunday. He was 70 years old. McNab was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2021, but despite remission this past February, it...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Yardbarker

NHL News: Mitchell Miller Signs An Entry-level Contract with the Bruins

Yesterday the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed Mitchell Miller, a former draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (111th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft), who was previously suspended for assaulting, bullying, and abusing a black classmate with a learning disability. Miller, who is now 20 years old,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury

For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Bergeron leads Bruins to 3-1 win over slumping Blues

BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining and the Boston Bruins beat the slumping St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Monday night. Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins decline options on three prominent players

The Twins announced Monday they declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously reported decision to exercise its option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were all easy calls for the Minnesota front office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

669K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy