ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x46me_0j0AbmP000

Aaron Carter, a former child pop star noted for his albums “LØVË” and “Aaron’s Party,” died Saturday, according to published reports. He was 34.

According to The Associated Press, People and The Hollywood Reporter, Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was found dead at his California home by authorities.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death to the AP. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the singer-turned-rapper’s death, adding that he died in Lancaster, California.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at a home in Lancaster, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the AP.

An official cause of death is unknown. It likely will not be revealed until an autopsy and coroner’s report have been completed.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys during the group’s 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His debut album, “Aaron Carter,” was released later that year and went gold, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Aaron Carter’s second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It)” was released in September 2000 and went triple platinum, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The album featured the hits “I Want Candy,” the title track and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He supported the album while opening for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys on the “Oops! ... I Did It Again Tour.”

“That’s How I Beat Shaq” was a parody song, accompanied by a video that showed Carter beating NBA star Shaquille O’Neal in a pickup game, KTLA-TV reported.

Carter also acted, appearing on shows including “Lizzie McGuire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in “Seussical the Musical,” the entertainment news website reported.

Carter also appeared on his family’s reality series “House of Carters,” which aired on E! Entertainment Television, the AP reported.

In 2011, Carter entered the Betty Ford Center for addictions and successfully completed a month of rehabilitation, according to E! News.

In 2019, Carter was hospitalized after being served a restraining order by Nick Carter and one of his sisters, Angel, the Los Angeles Times reported. His siblings alleged at the time that he was having a mental health crisis and made threatening statements.

Aaron Carter denied the allegations, according to the newspaper.

Carter had several high-profile romances, including with fellow child stars Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, KTLA reported. In 2019, he publicly came out as bisexual, according to the television station.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LØVË,” was released in 2018, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
Daily Mail

Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'

Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
People

Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'

Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert

Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
thebrag.com

Takeoff’s official cause of death revealed

The official cause of death of late rapper Takeoff has been revealed by the medial examiner’s office. As per Page Six, who obtained records by the Harrison County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the late Migos rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.” According to the report, the cause of death was declared a homicide.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy