Former Vikings WR Joins 49ers for Potential Playoff Run
Another former Vikings WR is on the move this week. Tajae Sharpe played with the Vikings during the 2020 season, and now, he hops over to the San Francisco 49ers to help with their potential playoff run. In order to free up room for Sharp, the Niners released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?
There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Derrick Henry vs. Nick Chubb; who really is the best running back in the NFL?
Is Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb better than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry?. The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the league with Nick Chubb. The Tennessee Titans have one of the best backs in the league as well with Derrick Henry. To say either man is better would be to grade them on the slimmest possible margins. Both men are elite at their position.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Why Chiefs fans shouldn’t worry after close win over Titans
Despite the closer-than-expected victory over the Tennessee Titans, KC Chiefs fans shouldn’t worry about their team down the stretch. In Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked by the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in an overtime thriller. This was not expected to be a close game as the Chiefs were two-touchdown favorites, so an overtime game in which they trailed for much of the game was very disappointing to a lot of fans.
Atlanta Falcons: One simple reason Desmond Ridder should start
Is Marcus Mariota playing well enough to start for the Atlanta Falcons? Well, you can argue either way, but even if he is playing well enough to start, that doesn’t mean that Desmond Ridder shouldn’t be given a chance. This team has won more games already than most...
Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs reportedly has high ankle sprain
The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday. "It's a tremendous loss," LaFleur told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA...
Greg McElroy discusses how Alabama should strongly consider bringing back Jeremy Pruitt
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” and discussed the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season. Alabama has suffered two losses to Tennessee and LSU, while winning two one-possession games versus Texas and Texas A&M. McElroy mentioned he would consider having former Tennessee head coach Jeremy...
