FanSided

KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?

There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
FanSided

Derrick Henry vs. Nick Chubb; who really is the best running back in the NFL?

Is Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb better than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry?. The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the league with Nick Chubb. The Tennessee Titans have one of the best backs in the league as well with Derrick Henry. To say either man is better would be to grade them on the slimmest possible margins. Both men are elite at their position.
FanSided

Why Chiefs fans shouldn’t worry after close win over Titans

Despite the closer-than-expected victory over the Tennessee Titans, KC Chiefs fans shouldn’t worry about their team down the stretch. In Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked by the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in an overtime thriller. This was not expected to be a close game as the Chiefs were two-touchdown favorites, so an overtime game in which they trailed for much of the game was very disappointing to a lot of fans.
theScore

Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs reportedly has high ankle sprain

The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday. "It's a tremendous loss," LaFleur told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA...
FanSided

FanSided

