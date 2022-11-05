Read full article on original website
Kansas man dies after car strikes a motorcycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Dennis Bunker, 40, Wichita, was eastbound in the 1900 block of West MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. A 2002 Saturn SL attempting to turn...
Body of man found in Kansas canal
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
UPDATE: Warm, windy, wind advisory on Wednesday
A wind advisory is in effect for some counties in our area Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. South winds...
Kansas man to pay $15M for national insurance fraud scheme
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren of Wichita, Kansas and his company, Titan Medical Compliance, LLC (“Titan”), in the amount of $15,270,066, for violations of the False Claims Act (“FCA”), according to the United State's Attorney.
INSIGHT: The sound of rain
There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
KWU women's volleyball sweeps McPherson College
McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan women's volleyball won its sixth straight match in a straight set sweep of the McPherson College Bulldogs on Saturday in the Sport Center. The Coyotes picked up set wins 25-18, 25-22, 25-8. The victory gives the Coyotes sole possession of third place in the Kansas...
