FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Barry Finegold vs. Sal DeFranco)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Barry Finegold is running against Republican candidate Sal DeFranco to represent the 2nd Essex and Middlesex State Senate District, which includes Amesbury, Andover, most Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover (Precincts 1-6), Tewksbury, and Wilmington. Finegold is an incumbent...
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
DOJ to Monitor Elections in These Mass. Cities to Prevent Voter Harassment
Polling locations in eight Massachusetts communities are being monitored by the Justice Department as part of a larger national effort to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday’s midterm elections, the agency said on the eve of Election Day. Massachusetts is one of 24 states and...
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 19th Worcester state House District (Kate Donaghue vs. Jonathan Hostage)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage are both running to represent the newly-created 19th Worcester District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Donaghue lives in Westborough and has worked as a medical technologist and software developer. She is...
huntnewsnu.com
Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom
In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
homenewshere.com
Town Meeting to decide fate of parcel at corner of Washington, Swanton streets
WINCHESTER - As Town Meeting kicks off this Thursday, members could debate two important articles next week dealing with the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. While Town Meeting discussed, debated and voted on this piece of property in the past, even allowing the Select...
homenewshere.com
City leaders pass off Woburn Village liquor petition to Beacon Hill delegates
WOBURN - Both the City Council and Mayor Scott Galvin recently endorsed a Home Rule Petition that asks the state for three more years to issue a bunch of Woburn Village alcohol licenses. According to records from City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office, the mayor added his signature to the petition...
Wilmington Apple
STATE SENATE RACE: Debate Moderator, Sal DeFranco Campaign Criticize Sen. Finegold For Pulling Out Of Debate
HAVERHILL, MA — Wilmington will soon be getting a new State Senator as longtime State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) was re-districted out of town. Wilmington now falls within the newly redrawn Second Essex and Middlesex district, which also consists of Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover and Tewksbury. Incumbent...
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why
"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA. The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Ballot Question 5, explained
What is Question 5 on the Worcester election ballot?. Question 5 asks whether Worcester residents support approving the Community Preservation Act for the city. If passed, it will instate a 1.5% surcharge to property taxes that is meant to create revenue specifically for creating and preserving public open spaces, affordable housing and other community preservation projects.
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
Boston city councilor condemns neo-Nazis after hate group latches onto his anti-Protestant remark
"We haven’t asked for any of their support, nor do we want or need their help.”. Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Monday condemned a local neo-Nazi group after the white supremacist organization latched onto anti-Protestant sentiments he made in remarks against a fellow city councilor last week. As...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
valleypatriot.com
Lowell Housing Authority Creates Supportive Housing for Veterans By Preserving a Historic Home ~ KANE’S CORNER
Kane has Exciting Breaking News from Lowell Massachusetts! Executive Director Gary Wallace and Assistant Executive Director Adam Garvey of the Lowell Housing Authority report the LHA will Convert the Historic Hadley House, with an original construction date of 1822 to five supportive housing units for Veteran’s. Gary Wallace reports the Housing Authority started Operation Returning Veterans after The September 11 attacks, anticipating that returning veterans would be in need of housing assistance.
