MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Barry Finegold vs. Sal DeFranco)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Barry Finegold is running against Republican candidate Sal DeFranco to represent the 2nd Essex and Middlesex State Senate District, which includes Amesbury, Andover, most Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover (Precincts 1-6), Tewksbury, and Wilmington. Finegold is an incumbent...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results

It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results  appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
DERRY, NH
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 19th Worcester state House District (Kate Donaghue vs. Jonathan Hostage)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage are both running to represent the newly-created 19th Worcester District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Donaghue lives in Westborough and has worked as a medical technologist and software developer. She is...
WORCESTER, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom

In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

STATE SENATE RACE: Debate Moderator, Sal DeFranco Campaign Criticize Sen. Finegold For Pulling Out Of Debate

HAVERHILL, MA — Wilmington will soon be getting a new State Senator as longtime State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) was re-districted out of town. Wilmington now falls within the newly redrawn Second Essex and Middlesex district, which also consists of Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover and Tewksbury. Incumbent...
WILMINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
SALEM, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law

The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why

"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA. The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Ballot Question 5, explained

What is Question 5 on the Worcester election ballot?. Question 5 asks whether Worcester residents support approving the Community Preservation Act for the city. If passed, it will instate a 1.5% surcharge to property taxes that is meant to create revenue specifically for creating and preserving public open spaces, affordable housing and other community preservation projects.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleypatriot.com

Lowell Housing Authority Creates Supportive Housing for Veterans By Preserving a Historic Home ~ KANE’S CORNER

Kane has Exciting Breaking News from Lowell Massachusetts! Executive Director Gary Wallace and Assistant Executive Director Adam Garvey of the Lowell Housing Authority report the LHA will Convert the Historic Hadley House, with an original construction date of 1822 to five supportive housing units for Veteran’s. Gary Wallace reports the Housing Authority started Operation Returning Veterans after The September 11 attacks, anticipating that returning veterans would be in need of housing assistance.
