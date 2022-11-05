Read full article on original website
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
Texas A&M vs. UMass kickoff time announced
The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn this coming weekend to face Tigers in a must-win contest. The Aggies need victories in three of their final games to be bowl eligible while Auburn also needs to win out to achieve the same thing. While all eyes are understandably on that game, A&M fans now know when they will play the weekend after.
