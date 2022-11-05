ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcboston.com

When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington

A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
LEXINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Walgreens closing pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Neighbors in three Boston communities are going to lose access to their pharmacies. Walgreens - is going to close locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park and Mattapan this week. WBZ's Courtney Cole spent the day speaking to residents in Roxbury, who frequent the Walgreens on Washington Street that will be closing on Tuesday, November 8th. Walgreens is re-directing their customers to other locations. In Roxbury, for example -a sign on the door tells customers to go to their location on 416 Warren Street. However, getting there might not be so simple, as 2020 Census re-districting data...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility

WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
REVERE, MA
homenewshere.com

Tanners sweep away Reading in volleyball tourney

WOBURN — It is not easy beating a team three times in the same season, but the Woburn High girls volleyball team proved otherwise. The Tanners defeated Reading, 3-0, Friday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32. The 10th seeded Tanners (16-5) swept the Lady Rockets (9-10)...
WOBURN, MA

