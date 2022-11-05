Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington
A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
Walgreens closing pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Neighbors in three Boston communities are going to lose access to their pharmacies. Walgreens - is going to close locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park and Mattapan this week. WBZ's Courtney Cole spent the day speaking to residents in Roxbury, who frequent the Walgreens on Washington Street that will be closing on Tuesday, November 8th. Walgreens is re-directing their customers to other locations. In Roxbury, for example -a sign on the door tells customers to go to their location on 416 Warren Street. However, getting there might not be so simple, as 2020 Census re-districting data...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
homenewshere.com
Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
homenewshere.com
March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility
WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
homenewshere.com
Town Meeting to decide fate of parcel at corner of Washington, Swanton streets
WINCHESTER - As Town Meeting kicks off this Thursday, members could debate two important articles next week dealing with the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. While Town Meeting discussed, debated and voted on this piece of property in the past, even allowing the Select...
WCVB
1 person 'unaccounted for', 2 children hospitalized after house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. Officials said the started at 4 a.m. in a building at 7 Circuit Ave. “Our first companies were on scene in under 2 minutes and encountered a very heavy...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Police: Massachusetts man drove 107 mph with child in his car
BOW, NH — A Massachusetts man has been arrested, accused of driving 107 MPH with child in the car, according to state police. On November 5, 2022, a trooper patrolling Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, noticed a white sedan pass by at a speed of 107 MPH.
WCVB
Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
homenewshere.com
Tanners sweep away Reading in volleyball tourney
WOBURN — It is not easy beating a team three times in the same season, but the Woburn High girls volleyball team proved otherwise. The Tanners defeated Reading, 3-0, Friday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32. The 10th seeded Tanners (16-5) swept the Lady Rockets (9-10)...
Comments / 0