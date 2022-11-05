Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Compton, a missing 86-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening. Deputies said Compton was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane. Deputies described Compton as around 5 feet...
Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
One dead after single vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle in Chesnee.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Chesnee
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
One person killed in crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Abbeville County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28. We know the crash involved two vehicles. No other details have been released.
13-year-old in serious condition after being hit while riding bicycle
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said officers are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding their bike in the City of Union. Officers said they responded to W. Main Street after the crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived,...
SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrest drunk man accused of crashing car, barricading from SWAT
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play man was arrested after crashing his car and barricading himself inside his home Tuesday night. Deputies said they were called to a home on Durham Road in reference to a disturbance call. Witnesses told...
Driver of truck hauling boat killed in South Carolina crash, troopers say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a truck that was hauling a boat was killed in a crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28 near Rock Hill Road. Troopers said one...
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
Anderson Highway & McAllister Road intersection concerns
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An intersection, in Anderson County, has been at the center of 19 property damage accidents, since 2017. Drivers sent us photos to prove this. The community is asking for the addition of flashing lights, a signal, or rumble strips to slow down speeders. We went...
Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
