Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
wach.com
Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
wach.com
18-year-old charged in connection with overnight deadly shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend, according to Columbia Police. Officials say 18-yr-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the isolated shooting of his 20-year-old friend on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue.
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
wach.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
wach.com
2 hospitalized after shooting at Citgo Gas Station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two victims...
wach.com
Second arrest made in deadly 2018 shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested, charged and extradited a 21-year-old man in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting investigation. Officials say Dashawn T. Muldrow was recently captured in Albany, New York and extradited to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals...
wach.com
More charges against father in death of 6-month-old daughter, authorities say
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead in Oct. is facing an additional charge. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigators went before a Newberry County Magistrate and obtained a warrant for Collie Dee Dawkins on the criminal charge of homicide by child abuse on Nov. 9.
wach.com
Sumter County deputies search for runaway teen
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Officials in Sumter County are looking for a teen reported as a runaway from her Sumter home late last month. 16-year-old Anajiah Newberry was reported a runaway back on October 28 from her Manning Avenue residence, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Newberry...
wach.com
Warrenville motorcycle crash is fatal, Aiken County officials investigating
Aiken County officials say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of an Aiken man Sunday afternoon. The Aiken County Coroner's Office said 50-year-old Thomas Argiro was died while driving a motorcycle south on Howlandville Road in Warrenville. Reports say Argiro lost control of a...
wach.com
Columbia man charged after attempting to bring stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to bring stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray onto a plane. Authorities say David Lee Angell, 51, has been charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements and has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia.
wach.com
Newberry County warns community of Newberry Electric Cooperative scam
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning the community of a Newberry Electric Cooperative scam. Officials say they've received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative asking for payments of past-due bills. The person is not dressed in a uniform nor did he present credentials. Another customer...
wach.com
DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
wach.com
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 Million and Two $50,000 Wins in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 BILLION ($997.6 million cash). In South Carolina, two tickets sold in Fort Mill and one in Aiken are big winners. A ticket worth $1 MILLION was purchased at the 7-Eleven at...
wach.com
City of Columbia’s 44th annual Veteran’s Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s 44th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. The Veteran’s Day Parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.
wach.com
Two dead after motorcycle accident in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle accident in Kershaw County. Officials say 911 received a call at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the driver Randy Carter, 50, and passenger Tami Brown, 51, were headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit a SUV.
wach.com
Counties prep for a busy election day
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The official election day is Tuesday and counties across the state are making sure they’re ready. In Lexington County, so far voting has gone well. They say they saw a huge influx of early voters, especially curbside. “Early voting, the first time we...
wach.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Connor and Tiger
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tiger is a six year old male tabby cat who loves a nice back rub. His previous family could no longer care for him, but he adapts and adjusts to change easily. Tiger has never met a stranger and he's at the age where he...
wach.com
Rick C. Wade to speak at the 55th anniversary of the Columbia Urban League
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League, Inc., has announced Rick C. Wade will be the keynote speaker at the 55th Anniversary Annual Fund Campaign and Equal Opportunity Day Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wade, who is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach at the...
Comments / 0