Britney Spears says she wasn’t fully “present” during her nuptials to Sam Asghari. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram Wednesday. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!” Spears, 40, clarified that she can breathe clearly “now,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. “Its been a while for...

22 MINUTES AGO