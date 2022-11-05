Read full article on original website
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties
As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor
Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
'It sounded like a helicopter' | Texas 17-year-old describes being inside home during tornado
MIDCITY, Texas — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma Friday, leaving many families and homeowners trying to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Lamar County, near the border of Texas and Oklahoma, was an area hit hard, including the unincorporated community called Midcity. Landyn Roberts and...
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Cleanup is underway after an outbreak of tornadoes in East Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. An EF2 tornado, with 160 mph winds, injured at least 13 people and destroyed dozens of homes Friday in Lamar County. Midterm elections tomorrow. Final preparations will take place...
KSLA
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — National Weather Service storm survey teams have found evidence that at least four tornadoes, including an EF3, struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday night and led to two fatalities. Survey crews were out again Sunday, so updated reports are expected before day’s end....
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
firefighternation.com
Tornado Wipes Out TX Firehouse
Tornadoes swept through Northeast Texas and Oklahoma Friday, inflicting severe damage on the Firehouse in Hughes Springs. Video shared online shows the firehouse took a major hit, collapsing doors and parts of the roof on the fire apparatus inside. The storms touched down early Friday evening, damaging hundreds of structures....
Oklahoma doctors warn of continued spread of RSV, flu and COVID cases
Doctors across the country and here in Oklahoma continue to report a steady, large number of cases of both RSV and the flu.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
PHOTOS: Tornado touches down near Sulphur Springs, severe weather moves through North Texas
DALLAS — Severe weather moved through North Texas Friday, bringing damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. A tornado was reportedly seen in Lamar County near Paris and in Hopkins County near Sulphur Springs. Tornado spotted near Lamar, Hopkins counties. While not everyone was under a tornado warning, several counties were...
WFAA
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from Texas officer
Officer Salazar was at a meeting in the Northwest Police Station when he heard the woman screaming. When he got to her vehicle, he realized she was in active labor.
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
WFAA
Interactive map: County-by-county election results for key 2022 Texas races
TEXAS, USA — The polls closed for most of Texas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. And results poured in from across the state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was vying for reelection against Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, and ABC News called the victory for Abbott shortly before 10 p.m. Lt....
