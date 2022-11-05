ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 KNUE

The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties

As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Cleanup is underway after an outbreak of tornadoes in East Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. An EF2 tornado, with 160 mph winds, injured at least 13 people and destroyed dozens of homes Friday in Lamar County. Midterm elections tomorrow. Final preparations will take place...
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — National Weather Service storm survey teams have found evidence that at least four tornadoes, including an EF3, struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday night and led to two fatalities. Survey crews were out again Sunday, so updated reports are expected before day’s end....
OKLAHOMA STATE
firefighternation.com

Tornado Wipes Out TX Firehouse

Tornadoes swept through Northeast Texas and Oklahoma Friday, inflicting severe damage on the Firehouse in Hughes Springs. Video shared online shows the firehouse took a major hit, collapsing doors and parts of the roof on the fire apparatus inside. The storms touched down early Friday evening, damaging hundreds of structures....
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
400
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy