Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Greg McElroy discusses how Alabama should strongly consider bringing back Jeremy Pruitt
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” and discussed the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season. Alabama has suffered two losses to Tennessee and LSU, while winning two one-possession games versus Texas and Texas A&M. McElroy mentioned he would consider having former Tennessee head coach Jeremy...
