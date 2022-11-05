ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-5) will look to bounce back from a loss at Denver and get a measure of revenge as they'll host the Denver Nuggets (6-3) on Monday night. The Spurs are 0-1 against the Nuggets this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming...
KENS 5

Spurs big man Zach Collins will miss time with a fibula fracture

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs announced that big man Zach Collins will miss time after suffering a fibula fracture. The team said that Collins had an MRI in San Antonio that revealed a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head. "Collins suffered a left lower leg contusion during the Spurs-Clippers...
KENS 5

Nuggets 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 115-109, at home. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.
